Northbound Lane Closure on WV 2/ US 250, in Glen Dale, to Begin Saturday, June 1, 2024

Page Content

A portion of WV 2/US 250, in Glen Dale, in front of the Glen Dale City Building, will have the northbound slow lane closed, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., on Saturday, June 1, 2024, for the Soap Box Derby. Motorists should reduce speed and expect delays.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​