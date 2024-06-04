STATEMENT OF SENATE PRESIDENT PRO TEMPORE JINGGOY EJERCITO ESTRADA ON CHINA COAST GUARD'S ALLEGED SEIZURE OF PH SUPPLIES FOR BRP SIERRA MADRE

03 June 2024

Unacceptable, an affront to humanity, a callous act that must be met with the utmost condemnation not only by our government but the international community as well.

As I call upon our government to continue asserting our sovereignty and safeguard the welfare of our soldiers stationed at the Ayungin Shoal, I urge our international allies to stand with the Philippines in condemning in the strongest terms the recent actions of the China Coast Guard in the West Philippine Sea.

The Philippines has consistently sought peaceful and diplomatic means to address the territorial disputes and uphold the rule of law. The reported seizure and dumping overboard of food and other supplies meant for our troops as well as the purported obstruction of a medical evacuation operation for ailing Filipino soldiers are callous acts that should not be tolerated.

We should pursue all necessary measures to demand accountability for the latest acts by the CCG. Our soldiers deserve our unwavering support. Their bravery, dedication, and sacrifices should not be in vain and we must ensure that justice prevails.