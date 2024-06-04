PHILIPPINES, June 4 - Press Release

June 3, 2024 Bong Go helps boost support for college students in San Luis and Santo Tomas, Pampanga Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, has joined the efforts of local officials, fellow legislators and concerned agencies in boosting support for economically disadvantaged college students. Through the efforts of the office of Rep. Ana York Bondoc in collaboration with local government units of San Luis and Santo Tomas, Pampanga, on May 30 and 31, around 836 indigent college students were given educational assistance with the help of concerned agencies. Go's Malasakit Team joined the efforts and distributed snacks, vitamins, shirts, and basketballs. The relief activities are held at the covered courts of Barangay San Isidro in San Luis and Brgy. Poblacion in Santo Tomas. Go relayed through a video message his ongoing commitment to enhancing access to essential services and bringing government closer to the people. "Sa ating patuloy na pagsisikap na pagandahin ang kalidad ng buhay ng bawat Pilipino, kasama na rin ang pagbigay ng suportang pang-edukasyon para sa ating mga kabataang may pinansyal na pangangailangan," said Go. Go has also co-authored Republic Act No. 11510, which institutionalizes the Alternative Learning System (ALS) and improves the delivery of basic education to underserved and disadvantaged students. The law provides support for typically underrepresented students, such as indigenous students, students from less privileged backgrounds, and students with physical and learning disabilities. He then shared that during the term of former president Rodrigo Duterte, RA 10931, or the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act, was enacted into law. This law has immensely supported impoverished students by providing free education in local colleges, universities, and state-run technical vocational institutions. Building upon the successes of Republic Act No. 10931, Go co-authored and co-sponsored Senate Bill No. (SBN) 1360, which seeks to expand the Tertiary Education Subsidy (TES) coverage. Furthermore, Go commended President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. for signing into law RA 11984, also known as the "No Permit, No Exam Prohibition Act." Go co-authored and co-sponsored the measure in the Senate. Meanwhile, Go filed Senate Bill No. 1786, which seeks to mandate public higher education institutions (HEIs) to establish Mental Health Offices in their respective campuses. Under Go's proposed measure, Mental Health Offices shall set up campus hotlines with dedicated and trained guidance counselors to assist with the whole HEI community, especially the students. The provincial government of Pampanga previously honored Go for promoting the province's welfare and interests through Resolution No. 7643-A. On the same day, former president Rodrigo Duterte was declared the province's "adopted son" in recognition of his significant contributions to Pampanga's development and prosperity during his presidency from 2016 to 2022. "Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo 'yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo 'yan kay Allah," emphasized Go, affectionately known as Mr. Malasakit for his dedication to aiding Filipinos in need.