PHILIPPINES, June 4 - Press Release

June 4, 2024 SEN. REVILLA'S 'KABALIKAT SA PAGTUTURO ACT' SIGNED INTO LAW TODAY BY PBBM President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. (PBBM) has signed yesterday June 03 2024 the 'Kabalikat sa in Pagtuturo Act' principally authored and sponsored by Senator Ramon 'Bong' Revilla, Jr. This legislative measure aims to honor the hard work and dedication of public school teachers by institutionalizing and increasing their annual teaching allowance. "I'm truly overwhelmed when I learned that my Kabalikat sa Pagtuturo Act has been approved by President Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos, Jr. And I'm grateful, Sir, for your approval of my bill," the lawmaker expressed. "On top of this, the President has earlier signed my proposed amendment to the Centenarian Law and disapproval of the 'No permit, no exam' policy," he added. "This new law is the fulfillment of our teachers' request for additional allowance for expenses for a more effective teaching," Revilla explained. "This is truly a monumental day for our dear teachers. They will already reap the sweet fruits of our labor since we started championing this 5 years ago," the solon added. Provided in this statute, teaching allowance of public school teachers will be increased from P5,000 to P10,000 starting School Year 2025-2026. "At present. teachers are receiving a teaching allowance called 'chalk allowance' of P5,000 annually. But due to skyrocketing prices, this chalk allowance is no longer enough. Oftentimes, the teacher spends his/her own money to buy these teaching materials. More than chalk and other classroom supplies for blended modality in teaching, the teachers now need internet connection, electricity, laptop, and others for a more effective teaching," the senator explained. According to historical data, public school teachers have been receiving a meager allowance for the actual conduct of teaching. In 1988, they only received P100 allowance, P200 in 1989-1992, P300 in 1993-2007, P500 in 2008, P700 in 2009-2011, P1,000 in 2012-2014, P1,500 in 2015-2016, P2,500 in 2017, P3,500 in 2018-2020, and P5,000 in 2021 to present. "I'm thankful to all who took our side and pushed us to enable us to achieve our dream... To our fellow Senators, especially my co-authors, thank you very much. Same goes to my fellow lawmakers in the House of Representatives for joining us in our fight for the passage of this measure. Ultimately, I thank the teachers who dreamed with us. This victory is yours! It's the victory of the whole education sector!" Revilla said in gratitude. "This is just one step among several steps in empowering the teachers by way of laws that will benefit them who hold the important task of educating our youth," Sen. Bong Revilla ended.