DLNR News Release – KEʻEHI SMALL BOAT HARBOR BOAT RAMP REPAIR BEGINS

DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES 

 

JOSH GREEN, M.D. 
GOVERNOR 

 

DAWN CHANG 
CHAIRPERSON 

 

NEWS RELEASE 

 

 

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 

June 3, 2024

 

KEʻEHI SMALL BOAT HARBOR BOAT RAMP REPAIR BEGINS

 

(HONOLULU) – Repair work has begun on the Keʻehi Small Boat Harbor boat ramp. The scope of work includes the installation of a new aluminum framed loading dock with plastic lumber fenders and fiber-reinforced plastic decking, as well as a new concrete abutment.

One lane of the boat ramp will remain open during construction. The entire boat ramp will be closed on concrete pour days and when the contractor is using a crane to lower the new dock onto the piles (approximately one week total). Boaters may use the Sand Island Boat Ramp across Sand Island Access Road bridge on days the Keʻehi boat ramp is closed.

American Marine Corporation is the contractor on the project. The $ 601,00 project is expected to be completed by July 12, 2024.

 

# # #

Media Contact: 

Patti Jette

Communications Specialist 

808-587-0396 

[email protected] 

Patti Jette
Communications Specialist
Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources
[email protected]
808-587-0396

