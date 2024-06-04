NWTN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating NWTN Inc. on Behalf of NWTN Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against NWTN Inc. (“NWTN” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NWTN) on behalf of NWTN stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether NWTN has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On May 24, 2024, NWTN issued a press release "announc[ing] that it received a letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ('Nasdaq') stating that the Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) because it has not yet filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the period ended December 31, 2023 (the 'Form 20-F') with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC')" and that "the Company has 60 calendar days, or no later than July 22, 2024, to submit a plan to regain compliance."

On this news, NWTN's stock price fell $0.58 per share, or 14.43%, to close at $3.44 per share on May 28, 2024.

