Psychotherapist Susan Walker's New Book "Body Esteem" Empowers Readers to Embrace Unique Beauty.
EINPresswire.com/ -- Licensed psychotherapist Susan Walker, M.S., L.P.C., challenges societal norms and empowers readers to embrace their unique beauty in her new book, "Body Esteem: Piece of Cake and Peace of Mind." Drawing on her clinical experience, Walker provides practical tools and insights to boost your body esteem and your self-esteem will soar.
A Clinical Approach to Body Image:
"Body Esteem" takes a comprehensive approach to body image, addressing the psychological, nutritional, physical, and stylistic aspects contributing to emotional and physical well-being. Walker delves into the complexities of distorted body image, emphasizing that our perception of our bodies may not always align with reality. Just as our voice sounds different on a recording, the body image can be influenced by comparisons to others and societal ideals.
The Body Esteem Quotient (BEQ) Framework:
The book's innovative Body Esteem Quotient (BEQ) framework guides readers through the interconnected areas of psychology (PQ), nutrition (NQ), exercise (EQ), and fashion sense (FQ). This clinical approach empowers one to have self-confidence, self-efficacy, and become more autonomous.
Challenging Societal Norms and Embracing Individuality:
Walker challenges the unrealistic beauty standards perpetuated by media and societal pressures, encouraging everyone to celebrate their individuality. By acknowledging the detrimental effects of constant comparison and unattainable ideals, she gives readers the coping mechanisms they need to end the vicious cycle of critical self-talk and to be their own kind of beautiful.
Shifting the Paradigm of Physical Perfection:
Through her clinical experience and wealth of knowledge and research, Walker illustrates the the transformative power of overcoming emotional eating and perfectionism, an exercise that fits your personality. Moreover, establishing healthy boundaries and no longer being in an unhealthy relationships that are toxic, and learn to curate your closet and be your own stylist.
From Perfectionism to Empowerment:
Pursuing the "perfect" body often leads to stress and body dissatisfaction. In "Body Esteem: Piece of Cake and Peace of Mind," Walker delves into the complexities of perfectionism and its detrimental impact on body image. The book offers strategies to reframe this mindset, encouraging a shift toward a more realistic and empowering approach to one’s psychological health and body esteem.
Rejecting External Validation:
"Body Esteem" emphasizes the importance of cultivating self-acceptance and recognizing one's worth rather than relying on external validation for self-worth. Walker gives readers the skills and direction to escape the vicious cycle of looking to others for approval and validation and appreciating their beauty.
Knowledge is Power:
Walker provides scientifically-backed information about the human body, nutrition, exercise, and psychology, enabling them to make informed choices and build a healthier relationship with their bodies and food. One will learn the facts and empirical research that is valid and reliable when it comes to nutrition and why diets don’t work and disputing all of the nutritional and exercise myths.
About the Author:
Susan Walker, M.S., L.P.C., is a licensed professional counselor specializing in body image, eating disorders, depression, stress, and anxiety. Additionally, she has conducted individual, family and group as well as psychological testing, Susan and her husband, Philip own Walker Wellness Clinic in Dallas and as the clinical director she empowers individuals to build healthier self-esteem and build better body image whether it be comparing yourself to others they see on social media or loved ones and friends and family.
Availability:
"Body Esteem: Piece of Cake and Peace of Mind" is available for purchase on Amazon and the author's website which is www.bodyesteem.com. Walker's mission is to transform lives by fostering positive body image and empowering individuals to embrace their unique beauty.
Susan Walker, M.S., L.P.C
A Clinical Approach to Body Image:
"Body Esteem" takes a comprehensive approach to body image, addressing the psychological, nutritional, physical, and stylistic aspects contributing to emotional and physical well-being. Walker delves into the complexities of distorted body image, emphasizing that our perception of our bodies may not always align with reality. Just as our voice sounds different on a recording, the body image can be influenced by comparisons to others and societal ideals.
The Body Esteem Quotient (BEQ) Framework:
The book's innovative Body Esteem Quotient (BEQ) framework guides readers through the interconnected areas of psychology (PQ), nutrition (NQ), exercise (EQ), and fashion sense (FQ). This clinical approach empowers one to have self-confidence, self-efficacy, and become more autonomous.
Challenging Societal Norms and Embracing Individuality:
Walker challenges the unrealistic beauty standards perpetuated by media and societal pressures, encouraging everyone to celebrate their individuality. By acknowledging the detrimental effects of constant comparison and unattainable ideals, she gives readers the coping mechanisms they need to end the vicious cycle of critical self-talk and to be their own kind of beautiful.
Shifting the Paradigm of Physical Perfection:
Through her clinical experience and wealth of knowledge and research, Walker illustrates the the transformative power of overcoming emotional eating and perfectionism, an exercise that fits your personality. Moreover, establishing healthy boundaries and no longer being in an unhealthy relationships that are toxic, and learn to curate your closet and be your own stylist.
From Perfectionism to Empowerment:
Pursuing the "perfect" body often leads to stress and body dissatisfaction. In "Body Esteem: Piece of Cake and Peace of Mind," Walker delves into the complexities of perfectionism and its detrimental impact on body image. The book offers strategies to reframe this mindset, encouraging a shift toward a more realistic and empowering approach to one’s psychological health and body esteem.
Rejecting External Validation:
"Body Esteem" emphasizes the importance of cultivating self-acceptance and recognizing one's worth rather than relying on external validation for self-worth. Walker gives readers the skills and direction to escape the vicious cycle of looking to others for approval and validation and appreciating their beauty.
Knowledge is Power:
Walker provides scientifically-backed information about the human body, nutrition, exercise, and psychology, enabling them to make informed choices and build a healthier relationship with their bodies and food. One will learn the facts and empirical research that is valid and reliable when it comes to nutrition and why diets don’t work and disputing all of the nutritional and exercise myths.
About the Author:
Susan Walker, M.S., L.P.C., is a licensed professional counselor specializing in body image, eating disorders, depression, stress, and anxiety. Additionally, she has conducted individual, family and group as well as psychological testing, Susan and her husband, Philip own Walker Wellness Clinic in Dallas and as the clinical director she empowers individuals to build healthier self-esteem and build better body image whether it be comparing yourself to others they see on social media or loved ones and friends and family.
Availability:
"Body Esteem: Piece of Cake and Peace of Mind" is available for purchase on Amazon and the author's website which is www.bodyesteem.com. Walker's mission is to transform lives by fostering positive body image and empowering individuals to embrace their unique beauty.
Susan Walker, M.S., L.P.C
Body Esteem
+1 469-951-4490
swalker@bodyesteem.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
Instagram