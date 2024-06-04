Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,714 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,449 in the last 365 days.

MPD Searching for Suspect in a Southeast Shooting

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department seek the community’s assistance in locating a suspect in a Southeast shooting.

 

On Monday, May 20, 2024, at approximately 3:45 p.m., the victim was walking in the 800 block of Yuma Street, Southeast. The suspect, who was inside of a moving vehicle, fired a handgun striking the victim then fled the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

 

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

 

CCN: 24075718

You just read:

MPD Searching for Suspect in a Southeast Shooting

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more