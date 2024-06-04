MPD Searching for Suspect in a Southeast Shooting

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department seek the community’s assistance in locating a suspect in a Southeast shooting.

On Monday, May 20, 2024, at approximately 3:45 p.m., the victim was walking in the 800 block of Yuma Street, Southeast. The suspect, who was inside of a moving vehicle, fired a handgun striking the victim then fled the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24075718