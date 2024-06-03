Updated w/video* MPD Searching for Northeast Burglary Suspects

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying the suspects in a Northeast burglary of an establishment.

On Wednesday, May 22, 2024, at 1:07 a.m., two suspects forcibly entered an establishment in the 1200 block of H Street, Northeast. The suspects fled the scene with property from the establishment.

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in this video and the photos below:

https://youtu.be/opAv8BXbLdI

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24076803

###