Solaris Files Final Short Form Prospectus in connection with Common Share Bought Deal Offering

Final Short Form Prospectus Accessible on SEDAR+

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solaris Resources Inc. (TSX: SLS; NYSE: SLSR) (“Solaris” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that, in connection with its previously announced bought deal offering, it has filed a final short form prospectus dated June 3, 2024 (the “Final Prospectus”) to qualify the distribution of 7,150,000 common shares of the Company (the “Common Shares”) at a price of $4.90 per Common Share (the “Offering Price”) and an additional 1,072,500 Common Shares at the Offering Price pursuant to an over-allotment option (the “Offering”).



The Offering is expected to close on or about June 10, 2024, and is subject to regulatory approvals, including the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange and the NYSE American LLC.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the Common Shares nor shall any sale of the Common Shares occur in any jurisdiction, including the United States, in which such offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold within the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable securities laws of any state of the United States unless an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

Access to the Final Prospectus and any amendment is provided in accordance with securities legislation relating to procedures for providing access to a short form prospectus and any amendment. The Final Prospectus is accessible on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Solaris Resources Inc.

Solaris is advancing a portfolio of copper and gold assets in the Americas, which includes a world class copper resource with expansion and discovery potential at its Warintza Project in Ecuador; a series of grass roots exploration projects with discovery potential in Peru and Chile; and significant leverage to increasing copper prices through its 60% interest in the La Verde joint-venture project with a subsidiary of Teck Resources in Mexico.

Cautionary Notes and Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively “forward-looking statements”). The use of the words “will” and “expected” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include statements regarding the terms and completion of the Offering, and the expected closing date of the Offering. Although Solaris believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and/or information are reasonable, readers are cautioned that actual results may vary from the forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements and information on the Company’s current expectations and assumptions about future events. These statements also involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in the Solaris Management’s Discussion and Analysis, for the year ended December 31, 2023 available at www.sedarplus.ca. Furthermore, the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as at the date of this news release and Solaris does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements except as may be required by applicable securities laws.