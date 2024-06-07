ADUs Opening for Low-Income Individuals and Families
Affordable Housing Opening for Low-Income Individuals and Families at ARESA Properties in SunnyvaleSUNNYVALE, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ARESA Properties is proud to host a ribbon-cutting celebration to dedicate newly constructed Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) aimed at providing affordable housing to low-income individuals and families in Sunnyvale. This event marks their ongoing commitment to fostering safe and affordable housing options within the community.
CEO Arman Bashi and Principal Partner Teresa Agustin form the driving force behind ARESA Properties. With a legacy of dedication spanning nearly 35 years, the couple has been steadfast in their support for low-income families in transition by providing essential resources and permanent housing solutions.
ARESA Properties manages several residential complexes in Sunnyvale and West San Jose, with plans underway to build five additional ADUs. According to Agustin, “Our goal is to expand affordable housing opportunities for local individuals and families by integrating ADUs into our existing properties.”
This initiative is made possible through collaboration with local politicians and nonprofit partnerships. Sunnyvale Mayor Larry Klein commends the efforts of Arman and Teresa, stating, “Sunnyvale has a long-standing commitment to increasing affordable housing in our community. We are delighted to see creative solutions like these ADUs that add to our housing options for our most vulnerable residents.”
Santa Clara County Supervisor Otto Lee underscores the importance of collaborative efforts in addressing the housing crisis, emphasizing the collective responsibility of the community. “I hope this project can encourage other ‘mom & pop’ landlords to provide more housing opportunities for low-income clients,” Supervisor Lee emphasizes.
Hulita Inukihaangana, a resident at ARESA Properties and Tongan immigrant, will be present at the ribbon cutting to share her personal journey. Alongside her husband and four sons, Hulita endured adversity, including periods of homelessness. At various points, they sought refuge in homeless shelters, temporary stays in hotels, and even resorted to sleeping in their car and workplace.
In December 2020, Hulita and her family were referred to ARESA Properties and had permanent housing for the first time. Hulita recounts, “We did not give up, and ARESA Properties provided us with our first peaceful, comfortable home.”
Even after securing stable housing, the family continued to encounter challenges, including health issues and financial instability. ARESA Properties facilitated connections between Hulita and local nonprofits for food and rental assistance during difficult times.
Reflecting on her experience, Hulita shares, “Living at ARESA Properties has truly been a blessing for me and my family.”
Terry Downing
PRxDigital
+1 408-838-0962
teresamgal@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube