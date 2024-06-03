Terra.do Partners with cCarbon to Launch New Series of Environmental Market Courses
The partnership will democratize environmental market knowledge, empowering professionals globally to drive a sustainable future.
By combining Terra.do's expertise in climate education and cCarbon's deep understanding of environmental markets, we aim to empower professionals with skills to drive positive change in the industry.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Terra.do, a premier climate education platform, and cCarbon, a leading environmental markets research and insights provider, announced a strategic partnership to introduce a comprehensive suite of carbon and clean fuels markets courses. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in addressing the growing demand for expertise in global environmental markets.
Terra.do aims to empower 100 million people with the skills and knowledge to work on climate by the end of this decade. By partnering with cCarbon, which is renowned for its deep market insights, guiding over $200 billion of environmental assets under management, Terra.do will leverage cutting-edge content and market data to deliver best-in-class educational training.
The joint initiative aims to support a diverse audience, including professionals transitioning to sustainability roles, traders seeking to enter carbon and clean fuels markets, and individuals exploring careers in environmental markets.
The first course in the series, Mastering Carbon Markets, will be offered starting 8 July, 2024, providing participants a comprehensive understanding of key concepts and market dynamics of global carbon markets driven by voluntary commitments and regulatory requirements. The course will consist of four weeks of instruction, with 60 minutes of in-person sessions per week, providing participants with a robust learning experience.
For the duration of the course, participants will also get limited access to cCarbon’s platform which is used by industry experts to inform their business decisions and strategies for environmental markets. This will allow participants to reference historic data, latest insights, and market outlook powered by cCarbon’s forecasting models to support their learning throughout the course.
"We are excited to partner with cCarbon to launch these innovative courses," said Cynthia Thomson, Head of Learning Partnership at Terra.do. "By combining Terra.do’s expertise in climate education with cCarbon’s deep understanding of environmental markets, we aim to empower professionals with the knowledge and skills needed to drive positive change in the industry."
"We believe that education plays a crucial role in accelerating the transition to a low-carbon economy," said Arpit Soni, Associate Director of partnerships and product design at cCarbon. "Through this partnership, we hope to equip individuals with the insights and tools necessary to navigate the complex landscape of carbon and clean fuels markets."
Advanced courses will be added to the series to provide a deeper understanding of market drivers, environmental attribute pricing, portfolio management and trading strategies. The series of courses will be tailored to cater to a wide range of professionals working on environmental markets, including traders, investors, corporate sustainability teams, compliance teams, lawyers, developers, researchers, and economists.
For more information about the courses and how to enroll, visit https://www.terra.do/climate-change-courses/mastering-carbon-markets/
About Terra.do:
Terra.do is a leading platform for climate education and career development, offering courses designed to empower individuals with the knowledge and skills needed to address the challenges of climate change.
About cCarbon:
cCarbon, a division of cKinetics, has been providing business intelligence and analytics for global environmental markets since 2012, covering compliance and voluntary carbon markets, sustainable fuels, and other environmental commodities. It specializes in providing reliable in-depth research and tailored solutions for decarbonization, compliance strategies, and climate investments, aiming to be the foundational source of insights that support business decisions in environmental markets.
