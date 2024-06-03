Chinook fishing closes on portion of Salmon River from Rice Creek Bridge to Time Zone Bridge

The sport fishery for Chinook salmon in the Lower Salmon River from Rice Creek Bridge upstream to Time Zone Bridge closes on Monday, June 3 to protect Chinook returning to hatcheries in the South Fork of the Salmon and Upper Salmon rivers.
Spring Chinook fishing continues on many other sections of the Clearwater, Snake and Salmon river systems. To see what sections are open check the Chinook Fishing webpage.
