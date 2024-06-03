Submit Release
Fairfax Announces Quarterly Dividend on Series C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K and M Preferred Shares and Quarterly Dividend Rate for Series D, F, H and J Preferred Shares

TORONTO, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSX: FFH and FFH.U) (“Fairfax”) announces that it has declared the following quarterly dividends per share on its preferred shares:

Series of Preferred Shares Dividend (C$) Payment Date Record Date
Series C 0.294313 June 28, 2024 June 14, 2024
Series D 0.51558 June 27, 2024
Series E 0.198938 June 28, 2024
Series F 0.45320 June 27, 2024
Series G 0.185125 June 28, 2024
Series H 0.47840 June 27, 2024
Series I 0.207938 June 28, 2024
Series J 0.49667 June 27, 2024
Series K 0.315313 June 28, 2024
Series M 0.312688 June 28, 2024

Applicable Canadian withholding tax will be applied to dividends payable to non-residents of Canada.

Fairfax has also determined the quarterly dividend rates in respect of the June 28, 2024 to September 26, 2024 dividend period for its other floating rate preferred shares. The rates, together with the dividends per share payable for such period (if and when declared), are set forth below:

Series of Preferred Shares Rate (%) Annualized Rate (%) Dividend (C$)
Series D 2.00001 8.02201 0.50000
Series F 1.75319 7.03201 0.43830
Series H 1.85291 7.43201 0.46323
Series J 1.92521 7.72201 0.48130

Fairfax is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is primarily engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management.

For further information contact: John Varnell, Vice President, Corporate Development at
  (416) 367-4941

