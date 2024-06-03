The Shah Family of Hersha Hotels and Resorts Honored with the Prestigious Stephen W. Brener Silver Plate Award

Presented at the NYU International Hospitality Industry Investment Conference; First Time the Award Presented to a Family

NEW YORK, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shah Family, founders of Hersha Hotels and Resorts and HHM Hotels , was awarded the Hotel News Now Stephen W. Brener Silver Plate Award at the NYU International Hospitality Industry Investment Conference (NYU IHIIC), operated by Questex, in partnership with the NYU School of Professional Studies (NYU SPS) and its Jonathan M. Tisch Center of Hospitality . Amanda Hite, president of STR; and Stephanie Ricca, editorial director of Hotel News Now, presented the Shah Family with the award.



Hersha Hotels and Resorts owns and operates luxury and lifestyle hotels in coastal gateway and resort markets. The Company’s 25 hotels totaling 3,811 rooms are located in New York, Washington, D.C., Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and California. HHM Hotels is a manager and an investor with a coast to coast portfolio of 240 hotels.

Presented to a family for the first time, the award honors the work of Hasu and Hersha Shah in building the early architecture of the Hersha companies, and the work of Jay and Neil, their sons, as they continue to keep the company on the leading edge of the industry and to elevate it to the next level, including last year’s successful take private of Hersha Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: HT) with KSL Capital Partners. The award honors the value of the family’s effort behind it all.

This lifetime achievement award has been presented since 1959 to honor an executive or company that shows exemplary commitment to and support of the hotel and tourism industries. The award was renamed in 1994 to the Stephen W. Brener Silver Plate Award to honor Brener, a noted New York-based hotel consultant and broker, and World War II veteran, who died in 1994.

Previous award winners include: Arne Sorensen of Marriott International, Chris Nassetta of Hilton, Mark Hoplamazian of Hyatt, and Geoff Ballotti of Wyndham Hotel Group.

“The Shah Family built their hospitality companies from the ground up, and they continue to evolve the business in ways that benefit the industry and their stakeholders. We are happy to present this year’s Stephen W. Brener Silver Plate Award to this legendary family,” said Stephanie Ricca, editorial director of Hotel News Now.

About the NYU SPS Jonathan M. Tisch Center of Hospitality

The NYU SPS Jonathan M. Tisch Center of Hospitality, now celebrating nearly 30 years of academic excellence, is a leading center for the study of hospitality, travel, and tourism. Founded in 1995, the Tisch Center was established in response to the growing need for hospitality and tourism undergraduate and graduate education. Its cutting-edge curricula attract bright, motivated students who seek to become leaders in their fields The Tisch Center recently launched the Hospitality Innovation Hub (HI Hub), which will foster entrepreneurship and creative solutions for the industries it serves. For more information, visit sps.nyu.edu/tisch .

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy - connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

