West Central Mental Health is Now Offering Life-Changing Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Treatment
West Central Mental Health now offers TMS treatment in West Springfield Massachusetts, enhancing access to cutting-edge mental health care.
Every individual deserves the opportunity to thrive, and this initiative brings us closer to making that a reality for everyone in West Springfield and beyond.”WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- West Central Family and Counseling is excited to announce its rebranding to West Central Mental Health, a local outpatient mental health care clinic dedicated to transforming lives by offering quality, easily accessible mental health care. This change stems from a strategic partnership with Northeast Health Services, a distinguished mental health provider in eastern Massachusetts since 1998. As part of this partnership, West Central Mental Health will now offer Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation to the West Springfield community.
West Central Family and Counseling has served the West Springfield community with high-quality mental health care since 1989. In 2022, West Central Family and Counseling partnered with Northeast Health Services, a well-respected mental health organization based in eastern Massachusetts. "With the expanded services and greater insurance coverage available through our collaboration with Northeast Health Services, we're eliminating barriers to care,” said West Central Mental Health leader, Jo-Anne Gaughan-Cabral. “Every individual deserves the opportunity to thrive, and this initiative brings us closer to making that a reality for everyone in West Springfield and beyond."
Through this partnership, the West Central Mental Health team is proud to continue to serve central Massachusetts with advanced mental health care. Importantly, this rebranding will not affect the current care, location, providers, or insurance status for West Central Mental Health clients. The collaboration with Northeast Health Services has already enhanced access to mental health services in the Pioneer Valley, offering expanded services and accepting most major insurance plans, including Medicaid and Medicare.
In addition to this update, The West Central Mental Health team is thrilled to announce that it now offers Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) as part of its expanded services. TMS is a non-invasive treatment designed for individuals suffering from depression who have not responded well to traditional therapies. This innovative procedure uses magnetic fields to stimulate nerve cells in the brain, offering a new avenue of hope for those battling treatment-resistant depression.
"We are truly excited to bring Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) to West Springfield," said Dr. Ryan Wakim, Chief Medical Officer. "This innovative treatment offers a beacon of hope for individuals who have struggled with depression and other mental health challenges. By expanding our services to include TMS, we are reinforcing our commitment to providing cutting-edge, effective treatments that cater to the unique needs of our community. Our goal is to ensure that every person has the opportunity to achieve mental well-being, and TMS is a significant step forward in fulfilling that promise."
To learn more about West Central Mental Health and its mental health services including therapy, psychiatry, and TMS, visit www.westcentralmh.com. To schedule a new client appointment or to discuss how mental health treatment can benefit you, a loved one, or your patients please contact our intake team at (413) 846-1848. We are committed to providing cutting-edge mental health solutions that meet the diverse needs of our community.
About Northeast Health Services and Transformations Care Network
Northeast Health Services and West Central Mental Health are proud members of Transformations Care Network (TCN). As a member of TCN, the West Central Mental Health team can accept more insurance plans and have access to cutting edge services and technological advancements. TCN provides the support, resources, and tools that your care team needs to transform lives in their communities. To learn more about Transformations Care Network, our family of outpatient mental health organizations, and the inspiring work we are doing to shape the future of mental health care, visit www.transformationsnetwork.com.
