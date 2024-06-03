UMH PROPERTIES, INC. WILL ATTEND AND SHOWCASE TWO DUPLEX HOMES AT THE DEPARTMENT OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT’S ANNUAL INNOVATIVE HOUSING SHOWCASE

FREEHOLD, NJ, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) (TASE:UMH), today announced that the Company will attend the Department of Housing and Urban Development's annual Innovative Housing showcase for the 4th year in a row. The event kicks off with a Showcase Opening Ceremony at 9am on Friday, June 7, 2024, on the National Mall in Washington, DC.



Samuel A. Landy, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented “At this year’s Innovative Housing Showcase, UMH will be showcasing two HUD code duplex models in partnership with Cavco Industries, Inc. and Skyline Champion Corporation. We plan to market one duplex model built by Cavco Industries as the ‘UMH Tiny.’ This factory-built single section unit is a 16’ by 70’ unit and, when divided by the fire wall, creates two, one-bedroom, 500-square-foot dwellings. The second unit, in partnership with Skyline Champion Homes, is a factory-built 28’ by 70’ multi section unit and, when divided by the fire wall, creates two, two-bedroom, one-bath, 900-square-foot units. One unit will have solar shingles, which we hope will eventually lead to factory-built homes having both solar shingles and battery packs installed at the factory. This use of renewable energy would result in manufactured homes becoming more energy independent and also enable residents to charge an EV or plug-in-hybrid vehicle.

“UMH believes duplex manufactured homes for rent in communities will provide quality housing at even lower monthly rents than currently exist. These duplexes provide a unique opportunity for those looking to live together while maintaining separate living spaces, such as residents who wish to live with aging parents or other family members. Additionally, these homes help provide housing in urban areas where increased density is needed. With UMH 's expertise in manufactured home communities, residents can enjoy a modern living arrangement that caters to their needs.”

UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 136 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia. UMH also has an ownership interest in and operates two communities in Florida, containing 363 sites, through its joint venture with Nuveen Real Estate.

Contact: Nelli Madden

732-577-4062