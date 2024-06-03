Maestro Cloud & On Premises All-In-One PMS Showcasing Game Changing Innovations for Independents at HITEC
The preferred provider of property-management systems for independent hotels is a 20-year platinum sponsor of this premier technology tradeshow
Maestro never stops evolving, and with 45 years of hospitality innovation experience, we remain dedicated to finding new ways to innovate and improve operations for independent hoteliers everywhere.”MARKHAM, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maestro PMS, the hotel industry’s leading Web Browser based cloud and on-premises all-in-one property-management system, will showcase the latest enhancements to its industry-defining technology at the upcoming HITEC 2024 event in Charlotte, N.C. Updated mobile functionality, enhancements to payment processing tools, and more will be on display at Booth 1844 at the Charlotte Convention Center from June 24-27.
“Maestro never stops evolving, and with 45 years of experience in hospitality innovation behind us, we remain dedicated to finding new ways to innovate and improve operations for independent hoteliers everywhere,” said Warren Dehan, president of Maestro. “Independent hoteliers seek greater control over operations, including improved visual aids and more intentional design. We are taking these needs to heart and improving the capabilities Maestro offers independent operators, as well as the training and support they need to remain competitive and successful. HITEC attendees will have hands-on experience with our newest innovations, and we are excited to showcase them at Booth 1844.”
Maestro PMS is designed to be intuitive, easy to use and simple to train for. The adaptable technology benefits from FREE updates to new versions, reliably providing a safe and secure digital guest experience. Current updates have added an array of new capabilities to Maestro’s award-winning PMS suite, all of which will be available for demo at HITEC 2024.
Touch Tablet Functionality
While Maestro’s industry-defining tools have been available across all browser-based devices for some time, the company will showcase a purpose-built “Touch” interface designed to assist accessibility on touch-based devices. Operators can now leverage touch-enabled screens to manage their hotel’s operations, including mobile devices, tablets, laptops, and more. Front desk workers, new employees, and seasonal staff all benefit from the implementation of touchscreen functionality through its simplified interface, optimized for mobile operating systems. Maestro Touch provides a cutting-edge solution with unprecedented ease of use within hospitality through access to check-in functionality, check-out functionality, mobile signature capture, real-time room availability, integration and data synchronization and more.
Embedded Payments Through MezzoPay
Maestro recently implemented embedded payment processing directly into the hotel PMS through integration with MezzoPay. Embedded payments allow merchants to factor their payment processing options directly into the hotel PMS, simplifying guest purchases while controlling hoteliers’ operational costs. This will enable guests to associate purchases on property with the hotel and not a third-party merchant while conferring the most accurate possible accounting information to business owners. Through embedded payment processing, Maestro PMS is helping independent hoteliers attain the same prestige as branded operators during the purchase process.
Client Reference Incentive Program
Maestro is rewarding its users for sharing their experiences with other hoteliers through a newly implemented incentive program. Participants receive expanded access to training, discounts on Maestro products or services, exclusive access to Maestro events, personalized support and complimentary mobile PMS tools. Speak with a Maestro representative to learn more about the program.
Learning Management System
According to Hospitality Technology’s 2024 Lodging Technology Study: Digital Transformation & ROI, 54 percent of hoteliers believe the lack of skilled workers with technology expertise is among the top technology challenges facing the industry in 2024. Maestro provides unparalleled support for newly onboarded personnel and veteran hoteliers alike through centralized PMS training, personalized learning paths, progressive education and simplified tracking metrics. Maestro’s learning management system also comes with gamified learning tools, complete with rules, point scoring, and other elements typically associated with games, which are now applied to task management and training reinforcement. These elements work in concert to train and prepare Maestro PMS users for the unexpected while reinforcing the core ideals of hospitality.
“Independent hoteliers are looking for support, and they are finding it in the technology and tools leveraged at the property level,” Dehan said. “It’s our responsibility as PMS providers to listen to their needs and work to provide necessary innovation to assist independent operators wherever possible. Training, improved payment processing, simplified workflows and ongoing support are all necessary for success today. While hoteliers will always face new challenges, our ability to collaborate and create new innovations alongside our hotel partners ensures we are helping prepare them for tomorrow.”
For more information on Maestro, visit www.maestropms.com.
About Maestro
Maestro is the preferred Web Browser based cloud and on-premises PMS solution for independent hotels, luxury resorts, conference centers, vacation rentals, and multi-property groups. Maestro’s PCI certified and EMV ready enterprise system offers a Web browser version (or Windows) complete with 20+ integrated modules on a single database, including mobile and contactless apps to support a digitalized guest journey as well as staff operations. Maestro’s sophisticated solutions empower operators to increase profitability, drive direct bookings, centralize operations, and engage guests with a personalized experience from booking to check out and everything in between. For over 40 years Maestro’s Diamond Plus Service has provided unparalleled 24/7 North American based support and education services to keep hospitality groups productive and competitive. Click here for more information on Maestro. Click here to get your free PMS Buying guide.
