BridgeBio to Host Call on Month 12 and 18 Phase 2 Cohort 5 Results of Oral Infigratinib in Achondroplasia on June 4, 2024

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIO) (BridgeBio), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on genetic diseases, today announced that members of its management team, along with Ravi Savarirayan, M.D., Ph.D., of Murdoch Children’s Research Institute in Melbourne, Australia, and the global lead investigator for PROPEL 2, will host a call on June 4, 2024, at 8:00 am ET to share results from Month 12 and Month 18 from Cohort 5 of PROPEL 2, a Phase 2 trial of the investigational oral therapy infigratinib in children with achondroplasia.



To access the live webcast, please visit the “Events” page within the Investors section of the BridgeBio website at http://investor.bridgebio.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the BridgeBio website for 90 days following the event.

BridgeBio Pharma (BridgeBio) is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company founded to discover, create, test and deliver transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases. BridgeBio’s pipeline of development programs ranges from early science to advanced clinical trials. BridgeBio was founded in 2015 and its team of experienced drug discoverers, developers and innovators are committed to applying advances in genetic medicine to help patients as quickly as possible. For more information visit bridgebio.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

