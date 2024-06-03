DHHL MEDIA RELEASE: DHHL to Distribute Wi-Fi Hotspots to Puʻukapu Pastoral Lessees

DEPARTMENT OF HAWAIIAN HOME LANDS

DHHL TO DISTRIBUTE WI-FI HOTSPOTS TO PUʻUKAPU PASTORAL LESSEES

Hotspots to provides connectivity solution for those experiencing loss of service

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 3, 2024

KAMUELA, HAWAIʻI ISLAND – The Department of Hawaiian Homes Lands (DHHL) will be distributing AT&T Wi-Fi hotspots to eligible Puʻukapu pastoral lessees this week, ensuring reliable broadband service for those in the area.

Hotspot distribution will take place at the DHHL Waimea District Office located at 64-756 Māmalahoa Highway. Distribution dates and times are as follows:

Tuesday, June 4: 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Wednesday, June 5: 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Thursday, June 6: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

To receive a hotspot, individuals must be a current SIC broadband customer who has been without service since April 2024. Hotspots will be issued one per lessee. Each hotspot includes one month of unlimited Wi-Fi prepaid by DHHL.

“Reliable access to phone and internet service is a critical lifeline for our Puʻukapu lessees,” said DHHL Broadband Coordinator Jaren Tengan. “Our goal is to provide SIC customers with an interim solution as they transition to an alternate provider.”

Most Puʻukapu lessees are outside the service areas for both Hawaiian Telcom and Spectrum. Fiber optic service is planned for the Puʻukapu area in 2025.

DHHL will continue posting updates and information at dhhl.hawaii.gov/broadband/. Those needing further assistance can also reach the department at [email protected] or 808-570-4883.

