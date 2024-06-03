Nota Wins Grand Prize and NewsTech Category at the 2024 Next Challenge for Media & Journalism Awards

Nota, a provider of assistive AI technology for journalism, has won both the NewsTech and Grand Prize at the 2024 Next Challenge for Media & Journalism.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nota , a provider of assistive AI technology for journalism, is proud to announce its recent win at the 2024 Next Challenge for Media & Journalism, sponsored by the Glen Nelson Center and American Public Media Group (APMG). Nota not only won the prestigious NewsTech category but also clinched the Grand Prize in a competitive field of over 400 entrants. The Next Challenge for Media & Journalism awards recognizes innovative startups that promise to reinvent media and journalism over the next decade. As a part of the competition, Nota was paired with industry mentors and participated in valuable training opportunities, contributing to its strong showing and ultimate success."This recognition is a testament to the hard work and creativity of our team," said Josh Brandau, CEO of Nota. "We’re honored to receive both the NewsTech category award and the Grand Prize. These accolades reinforce our commitment to assisting journalistic practices through media specific tools that use the latest in machine learning and AI."Nota’s growing list of applications are available as a CMS plug-in, a dashboard, and even a browser extension. Some of Nota’s partners increase their page views by 20%, reduce their time to create by 53% and generate newsletters and videos in 90% less time.“We couldn't’ be more excited about the technology we’re building and The Next Challenge as a platform to showcase our efforts to improve upon what’s happening in the industry today,” added Nota co-founder Evan Young in accepting the Grand Prize award. “We plan to use this money to continue driving new product development that will better serve our customers and the industry.”Nota's victories at the 2024 Next Challenge for Media & Journalism awards include a share of over $100,000 in prize money. A complete list of the winners and more information about the 2024 Next Challenge for Media & Journalism awards can be found at the Next Challenge. For more information about Nota and its innovative solutions, visit https://heynota.com About NotaFounded in 2022, Nota believes empowering newsrooms and media companies with cutting-edge tools is crucial for maintaining a well-informed society.