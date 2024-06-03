VAALCO Energy, Inc. Announces Participation in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat On June 4, 2024

HOUSTON, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE: EGY; LSE: EGY) (“VAALCO” or the “Company”) today announced its participation in an investor event hosted by Water Tower Research (“WTR”) on June 4, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern (10:00 a.m. central and 4 p.m. London).



As part of WTR’s ongoing Fireside Chat Series, Jeff Robertson, Managing Director at WTR, will lead an in-depth conversation with George Maxwell, VAALCO’s Chief Executive Officer and Director to discuss the Company’s development portfolio and how it supports a sustainable plan to return cash to shareholders. Topics will include:

Building a sustainable portfolio to support growth in future periods, including Côte d'Ivoire and Equatorial Guinea;

Operational excellence in Gabon, Egypt, and Canada, which adds value;

VAALCO’s portfolio of short- and long-cycle development projects that support cash flow in the future; and

Managing the balance sheet to fund growth capital expenditures and return cash to shareholders.

Investors and other interested parties can access the event by registering in advance at https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_x2hWP7EOSqyL6Zggds97kA. (Please note that the web address is being provided as a courtesy; information from the website is not incorporated into, or a part of, this press release.) This discussion will also be webcast on VAALCO’s website at www.vaalco.com. An audio replay will be available on the Company’s website following the call.

About VAALCO

VAALCO, founded in 1985 and incorporated under the laws of Delaware, is a Houston, Texas, USA based, independent energy company with a diverse portfolio of production, development and exploration assets across Gabon, Egypt, Côte d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea and Canada.

