Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,792 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,412 in the last 365 days.

VAALCO Energy, Inc. Announces Participation in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat On June 4, 2024

HOUSTON, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE: EGY; LSE: EGY) (“VAALCO” or the “Company”) today announced its participation in an investor event hosted by Water Tower Research (“WTR”) on June 4, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern (10:00 a.m. central and 4 p.m. London).

As part of WTR’s ongoing Fireside Chat Series, Jeff Robertson, Managing Director at WTR, will lead an in-depth conversation with George Maxwell, VAALCO’s Chief Executive Officer and Director to discuss the Company’s development portfolio and how it supports a sustainable plan to return cash to shareholders. Topics will include:

  • Building a sustainable portfolio to support growth in future periods, including Côte d'Ivoire and Equatorial Guinea;
  • Operational excellence in Gabon, Egypt, and Canada, which adds value;
  • VAALCO’s portfolio of short- and long-cycle development projects that support cash flow in the future; and
  • Managing the balance sheet to fund growth capital expenditures and return cash to shareholders.

Investors and other interested parties can access the event by registering in advance at https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_x2hWP7EOSqyL6Zggds97kA. (Please note that the web address is being provided as a courtesy; information from the website is not incorporated into, or a part of, this press release.) This discussion will also be webcast on VAALCO’s website at www.vaalco.com. An audio replay will be available on the Company’s website following the call.

About VAALCO

VAALCO, founded in 1985 and incorporated under the laws of Delaware, is a Houston, Texas, USA based, independent energy company with a diverse portfolio of production, development and exploration assets across Gabon, Egypt, Côte d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea and Canada.

For Further Information

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (General and Investor Enquiries) +00 1 713 543 3422
Website: www.vaalco.com
   
Al Petrie Advisors (US Investor Relations) +00 1 713 543 3422
Al Petrie / Chris Delange  
   
Buchanan (UK Financial PR) +44 (0) 207 466 5000
Ben Romney / Barry Archer VAALCO@buchanan.uk.com
   

Primary Logo

You just read:

VAALCO Energy, Inc. Announces Participation in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat On June 4, 2024

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more