Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,787 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,413 in the last 365 days.

Deadline of 14 June for submitting proposals for 2024 Public Forum

All sessions at the Public Forum are organized by civil society, academia, business, governments, parliamentarians and intergovernmental organizations. Participants interested in organizing sessions will find further details in this information note. The online application form can be accessed from the information note. It should be completed no later than 14 June 2024 (23:59 CET).

The Forum's sub-themes are “Green policies to maximise the benefits of trade,” “Services trade to build progress and enhance welfare,” and “Digitalisation as a catalyst for inclusive trade.”

Click here for more information.

Background

The Public Forum is the WTO’s largest outreach event, providing a unique platform for interested stakeholders from around the world to discuss the latest developments in global trade and to propose ways of enhancing the multilateral trading system. The event attracts over 2,000 representatives each year from civil society, academia, business, government, international organisations and the media.  See more information on previous Public Fora.

Should you have any questions, please contact the Public Forum Team at: [email protected].

Share

You just read:

Deadline of 14 June for submitting proposals for 2024 Public Forum

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more