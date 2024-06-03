Deadline of 14 June for submitting proposals for 2024 Public Forum

All sessions at the Public Forum are organized by civil society, academia, business, governments, parliamentarians and intergovernmental organizations. Participants interested in organizing sessions will find further details in this information note . The online application form can be accessed from the information note. It should be completed no later than 14 June 2024 (23:59 CET).

The Forum's sub-themes are “Green policies to maximise the benefits of trade,” “Services trade to build progress and enhance welfare,” and “Digitalisation as a catalyst for inclusive trade.”

Background

The Public Forum is the WTO’s largest outreach event, providing a unique platform for interested stakeholders from around the world to discuss the latest developments in global trade and to propose ways of enhancing the multilateral trading system. The event attracts over 2,000 representatives each year from civil society, academia, business, government, international organisations and the media. See more information on previous Public Fora.

Should you have any questions, please contact the Public Forum Team at: [email protected].

