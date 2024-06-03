Ilham Aliyev received Executive Director of International Energy Agency

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Executive Director of the International Energy Agency Fatih Birol.

During their conversation, they fondly recalled their previous meeting.

They discussed the preparations for COP29 in Azerbaijan and expressed satisfaction with the effective cooperation between Azerbaijan and the International Energy Agency. The successful steps taken towards developing green energy in Azerbaijan were noted, along with the country's contribution to the energy security of the European Union.

The meeting also explored prospects for further cooperation.