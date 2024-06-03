Submit Release
From Kim Jong Un, Chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea

AZERBAIJAN, June 3 - 03 June 2024, 14:31

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

On the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you, and through you, to the government and the people of your country.

Taking this opportunity, I express confidence that the traditional relations of friendship and cooperation between our two countries will continue to strengthen and develop.

I wish you success in your efforts towards the socio-economic development of the country.

 

Kim Jong Un

Chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea

