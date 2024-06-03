CBP Officers Discover Stolen Handgun at the Peace Bridge During Inspection of Woman and her 2-Year-Old-Son

BUFFALO, N.Y. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Port of Entry seized a firearm in a vehicle that was encountered at the Peace Bridge.

Yesterday, CBP officers encountered a passenger vehicle driven by a female 22-year-old United States citizen, resident of Buffalo, New York. The woman, traveling with her 2-year-old son, was referred for a secondary inspection. During the secondary inspection, CBP officers discovered a loaded handgun and ammunition inside a small duffle bag in the trunk of the vehicle. Upon further investigation, CBP officers discovered that the unlawfully possessed weapon had been reported stolen by the North Las Vegas Police Department.

Peace Bridge border crossing between Buffalo, N.Y. and Fort Erie, Canada.

“Our CBP officers remain vigilant, and enforcement minded, especially as we head into our busy summer season,” said Area Port Director Gaetano Cordone. “This arrest and recovery of a stolen firearm, as well as our outstanding law enforcement partnership with the Buffalo Police Department is yet another example of CBP’s efforts to keep our communities safe.”

The woman was taken into custody and subsequently processed by CBP officers. After processing, the firearm and woman were turned over to the city of Buffalo Police Department facing a felony charge for Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree. The 2-year-old-son was turned over to the woman’s friend, at her request.

