Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,791 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,405 in the last 365 days.

Carroll County Mother, Boyfriend Charged in Investigation into Baby’s Death

CARROLL COUNTY – A Hollow Rock woman and her live-in boyfriend were arrested Monday morning following an investigation by TBI special agents and Carroll County investigators into the death of a 14-month-old child.

At the request of 24th Judicial District Attorney General Neil Thompson, on June 2nd, TBI special agents joined deputies with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office in investigating a report that a young child had been brought to a local hospital with severe injuries. The baby, Shiloh Durrance (DOB 03/07/2023), was transported to a Nashville hospital, but died from her injuries Monday morning.

Today, agents arrested the child’s mother and her live-in boyfriend. Sara Earnestine Durrance (DOB 06/18/2005) is charged with one count of Aggravated Child Abuse and Neglect. Zachary Taylor Gray (DOB 09/13/2003) is charged with one count of Aggravated Child Abuse and Neglect and one count of Criminal Homicide. Both were booked into the Carroll County Jail. Durrance has a bond of $100,000. Gray is being held without bond.

Related

You just read:

Carroll County Mother, Boyfriend Charged in Investigation into Baby’s Death

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more