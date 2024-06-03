Inotiv Reaches Agreement to Resolve Previously-Announced Investigation into Shuttered Cumberland Facility

Company reaffirms commitment to maintaining appropriate standards of animal welfare

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind., June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inotiv Inc. – Inotiv Inc. (“Inotiv” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: NOTV), a leading contract research organization dedicated to providing nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services and research models, today announced that it reached an agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice (“DOJ”) to resolve a previously-announced criminal investigation into the shuttered canine breeding facility located in Cumberland, Virginia, which was operated originally by Envigo RMS LLC (“Envigo”), a company acquired by Inotiv in November 2021. Before the United States District Court for the Western District of Virginia, Envigo RMS pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of conspiracy to violate the Animal Welfare Act and Envigo Global Services, Inc. pleaded guilty to one felony count of conspiracy to violate the Clean Water Act.



Inotiv issued the following statement:

“Today’s agreement will allow us to comprehensively resolve this matter, bringing to an end uncertainty around the investigation, and enabling the Company to focus our full attention on providing our customers with the tools and solutions they need to conduct critical drug discovery and development efforts that are essential to saving human lives.

“Inotiv’s top priority has always been – and remains – practicing appropriate standards of animal welfare for our animals, while supporting the scientific objectives of the studies conducted. We strive to maintain facilities that are compliant with applicable federal, state, and local laws and regulations and consistent with our core value to always do the right thing. That is why we worked to reach this agreement, and why we have agreed to go above and beyond those legal requirements.”

Under the terms of the resolution, Inotiv agreed to make payments totaling $22 million in fines, to be paid over a four-year period between 2025 and 2028. The first payment is due June of 2025. Additionally, Inotiv agreed to continue to make improvements to facilities and personnel related to the welfare of animals and will invest a minimum of $7 million in these improvements over a period of three years, which is considered by the Company to be in the ordinary course of business. As part of this resolution, Inotiv also has paid $3 million, split between the Virginia Animal Fighting Taskforce and the Humane Society of the United States in acknowledgement of assistance provided to the U.S. Government’s investigation, and $3.5 million to the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation to fund environmental projects, studies, and initiatives adjacent to the Cumberland facility. Inotiv has also agreed to certain other non-monetary conditions as part of the resolution.

In connection with the resolution, Inotiv has entered into an amendment to its credit facilities with its senior secured lenders to facilitate its compliance with the terms of the resolution.

Moving forward, the Company plans to continue to take important steps toward best-in-class animal welfare practices and a culture of compliance across its operations. Additional details about Inotiv’s longstanding commitment to animal welfare and a timeline of the facts can be found at www.Inotivco.com/about/Cumberland.

About Inotiv

Inotiv, Inc. is a leading contract research organization dedicated to providing nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services and research models and related products and services. The Company’s products and services focus on bringing new drugs and medical devices through the discovery and preclinical phases of development, all while increasing efficiency, improving data, and reducing the cost of taking new drugs to market. Inotiv is committed to supporting discovery and development objectives as well as helping researchers realize the full potential of their critical R&D projects, all while working together to build a healthier and safer world. Further information about Inotiv can be found here: https://www.inotivco.com/.

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this release, are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements about the full resolution of matters related to the Cumberland facility, which is subject to court approval at a sentencing hearing; the Company’s ability to make payments and take other actions required by the resolution; the impact of the resolution on the Company’s financial statements; the impact of the resolution on the Company’s business, results of operations and financial condition; the result of the Company’s improvements and efforts, including on compliance matters; and the impact of the resolution on the Company’s common stock, its relationships with employees, customers and suppliers. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “plan,” “intend,” “believe,” “may,” “outlook,” “will,” “should,” “can have,” “likely,” and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of the timing or nature of future operating or financial performance or other events. All forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that could cause actual results and outcomes to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, assumptions and uncertainties, including, without limitation, those that are described in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, in the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and in other documents that the Company files or furnishes with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except to the extent required by law, the Company does not undertake, and expressly disclaims, any duty or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement after the date of this announcement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise.

