Definitive Healthcare Publishes 2023 Sustainability Report

Second annual report showcases Definitive Healthcare’s continued successes related to culture, governance, and the environment

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Definitive Healthcare (Nasdaq: DH), an industry leader in healthcare commercial intelligence, today released its 2023 sustainability report. The second annual report showcases Definitive Healthcare’s ongoing commitment to operating ethically, responsibly, and sustainably through the implementation and management of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices.



“We are firm believers in achieving our mission sustainably. We see it as both essential to our long-term success and a responsibility to the world we share,” said Jason Krantz, founder, executive chairman, and interim CEO of Definitive Healthcare. “As we grow, we’ll continue to find ways to reduce our impact on the environment and give back to communities where we live and operate.”

In the report, Definitive Healthcare highlighted the most important sustainability topics to its business, stakeholders, and growth, including the recruitment and management of a global, diverse, and inclusive workforce, privacy and data protection, and energy and emissions.

Some of Definitive Healthcare’s 2023 ESG achievements highlighted in the report include:

Environmental

Retained an ESG consultant to quantify the company’s greenhouse gas emissions and provide a baseline to measure future emissions against

Closed its least energy-efficient office (from a GHG/square foot perspective)

Social

Improved the representation of women and racial diversity at the executive level; racial diversity also improved among tech and non-tech employees

Recognized as a Built In 2023 Top Midsize Companies to Work for in Boston

Named among the Top Workplaces USA by Energage and certified as a Great Place To Work in India

Contributed 1,940 volunteer hours and raised over $300,000 in charitable donations both directly and through the DefinitiveCares program

Governance

Completed a SOC2 assessment and received an unqualified SOC2 Type II attestation (excluding one recently acquired product line) across all five trust service criteria

Enhanced the cyber security and data privacy framework based on Center for Internet Security (CIS) Controls v8 standards and SOC2 guidelines

To learn more about Definitive Healthcare’s commitment to sustainability, please download the Sustainability Report.

About Definitive Healthcare

At Definitive Healthcare, our mission is to transform data, analytics, and expertise into healthcare commercial intelligence. We help clients uncover the right markets, opportunities, and people, so they can shape tomorrow’s healthcare industry. Our SaaS platform creates new paths to commercial success in the healthcare market, so companies can identify where to go next. Learn more at definitivehc.com.

Media Contact:

Bethany Swackhamer

bswackhamer@definitivehc.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Brian Denyeau

ICR for Definitive Healthcare

brian.denyeau@icrinc.com

646-277-1251