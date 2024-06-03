June 3 - County Clerks Begin Mailing Ballots for the State Primary and CD-4 Congressional Vacancy Elections

State of Colorado

Department of State

1700 Broadway

Suite 550

Denver, CO 80290 Jena Griswold

Secretary of State Chris Beall

Deputy Secretary of State

Denver, June 3, 2024 - Starting today, Colorado County Clerks may begin mailing ballots to active registered voters for the June 25 State Primary Election and Congressional District 4 (CD-4) Vacancy Election.

“Ballots are arriving to your mailbox soon,” said Secretary Griswold. “There is still time to register to vote if you have not already, and I encourage every eligible Coloradan to do so.”

County Clerks must mail ballots by Friday, June 7 to active voters for the State Primary Election and CD-4 Congressional Vacancy Election.

Coloradans can still register to vote and update their voter registration at GoVoteColorado.gov through June 17 in order to receive a ballot in the mail. Coloradans can still register to vote and vote in-person at a voting center until 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Pursuant to Election Order 2024-01, the CD-4 Election will be on the same ballot as the 2024 State Primary Election. All voters in CD-4 will be able to vote in the Congressional Vacancy Election.

Coloradans who are affiliated with a major party – Republican or Democratic – will receive only the ballot of the party with which they are affiliated. Unaffiliated voters will receive a ballot for both major parties and can only vote one of those ballots for their vote to be counted. Minor party voters in CD-4 whose party is not holding a primary election will receive a ballot featuring only the CD-4 Congressional Vacancy Election.

Important information for Colorado voters:

All CD-4 voters will have 15 days of early voting, beginning on June 10, 2024. This adds seven additional days of early voting for the CD-4 vacancy election on top of the statutory requirement of eight days of early voting during a state primary election. Counties with more than 10,000 CD-4 voters are required to have at least double the number of voting centers than would normally be the case for a State Primary election by Election Day. Specific VSPC counts for CD-4 Counties are included in Election Order 2024-01.

All counties within CD-4 are required to provide a separate instruction card in all mail ballot packets to voters located within CD-4 which explains the presence of the Congressional Vacancy Election on their ballot.

Coloradans should always use trusted sources when searching for information on elections. Information from the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office is distributed via ColoradoSOS.gov or www.GoVoteColorado.gov. Websites ending in “.gov” are government websites.

Voters can visit GoVoteColorado.gov and select “Contact my County Clerk” to ensure they are only visiting legitimate Colorado Clerk websites.

All Colorado voters can sign up to track their ballot from when it is sent to when it is counted using BallotTrax.

Eligible voters who wish to mail back their voted ballot should do so on or before June 17 to ensure it is received by their county election official by June 25. Beginning June 18, voters should return their ballot to a drop box or voting center.

In person voting on Election Day, Tuesday, June 25, will be available from 7:00 AM - 7:00 PM.

This year, 155 voting centers will be available for voters by June 17 and more than 400 drop boxes will be available for voters by June 18. Some locations will open prior to these dates. Voters can look up their locations, opening date, and hours at GoVoteColorado.gov.

Colorado voters can visit GoVoteColorado.gov to: