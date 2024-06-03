Annuities Insuranceb Market Doubtless To Enhance Future Progress with AIG, AXA Equitable, Hartford
Some of the key players profiled in the study are Ohio National (United States), Pacific Life (United States), AIG (United States), Brighthouse Financial (United States), Allianz Life (United States), TIAA-CREF (United States), New York Life (United States), AXA Equitable (United States), Prudential Financial (United States), AEGON/Transamerica (United States), Voya Financial (United States), Hartford (United States), Others
Definition: Annuities Insurance refers to a type of financial product offered by insurance companies designed to provide a steady stream of income, typically for retirees. Annuities can be seen as a way to manage the risk of outliving one's savings by converting a lump sum of money into a series of periodic payments that can last for a specific period or for the annuitant's lifetime.
Market Trends:
● Introduction of new annuity products with flexible features and investment options to meet evolving consumer needs.
Market Drivers:
●Increasing life expectancy and retirement planning drive demand for annuities as a retirement income solution.
Market Opportunities:
●Offering comprehensive retirement income planning services incorporating annuities to financial advisors and consumers.
Market Leaders & Development Strategies:
●On 14th September 2022, Accenture partnered with Ohio National Financial Services, Inc. to revamp its core systems, driving process transformation and delivering notable business outcomes. The initiative streamlined operations by migrating Ohio National's business to the Accenture Life Insurance and Annuity Platform (ALIP), facilitating operational enhancements and enabling $50 million in new premiums, notably from a new indexed Universal Life (IUL) product.
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Annuities Insurance Market: Variable, Immediate, Fixed, Others
Key Applications/end-users of Annuities Insurance Market: Financial, Manufacturing, Industrial, BFSI, Travel & Hospitality, Others
