Oswego Health Partners with Wellthy to Deliver Comprehensive Caregiving Support to Employees and their Families

Oswego Health becomes the largest healthcare employer in Central New York to partner with Wellthy to support employee caregivers

New York, NY, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oswego Health – the Central New York regional healthcare leader and the largest private employer in Oswego County — and Wellthy — a leading work-life benefit helping families manage the logistical and administrative responsibilities of care — have announced a partnership that will extend Wellthy’s personalized care support and concierge to every Oswego Health employee and their families.



The partnership makes Oswego Health the first healthcare provider in Central New York to extend caregiving benefits like Wellthy to their workforce. Through Wellthy, Oswego Health’s employees and their families will have access to expert care advice and digital tools to take care of their health, reduce stress, save money, and stay engaged in their work while juggling caregiving responsibilities. Care benefits like Wellthy have been shown to demonstrably improve employee health and well-being, enabling diverse and equitable workplaces to help employees navigate the complexities of providing care — to a child, an aging relative, a spouse, or loved one.



“Our workforce is our number one priority at Oswego Health, and we know that managing life and family care outside of work can be a full-time job for even the most prepared team member,” said Marq Brown, VP Human Resources & Chief People Officer from Oswego Health. “We’re investing in Wellthy because we want every Oswego Health employee to know they have a copilot alongside them to help navigate any care needs. Caregiving responsibilities touch every corner of the workforce. Our commitment at Oswego Health is to make sure all of our employees have the benefits and tools they need to stay healthy, thriving, productive, and engaged at work and home.”



Data shows that roughly 73% of today’s workforce is managing caregiving responsibilities on top of their day-to-day jobs. These care responsibilities have a dramatic impact on the health and well-being of employees. Right now, caregiving is the second largest reason behind retirement why people leave the workforce, and nearly two-thirds of employee caregivers say that their caregiving responsibilities take a toll on their mental health and well-being.



Caregiving support for employees has also now become one of the smartest investments an employer can make. New research from Harvard Business School found overwhelming evidence that when companies offer caregiving support benefits like Wellthy, they see a dramatic return on investment on attracting top-tier talent, employee retention and engagement, and equity and diversity.



“So many employees wake up each day with responsibilities across a wide spectrum of care, including childcare, eldercare, and self-care. The demands on these working family caregivers are only going to increase throughout the next decade,” said Wellthy CEO and co-founder Lindsay Jurist-Rosner. “We couldn’t be more excited to work alongside Oswego Health to offer a care solution for their workforce that supports employees at all levels and connects them with the resources, advice, and technology they need to balance the care responsibilities in their lives. And we couldn’t be more inspired by Oswego Health’s leadership in driving an important conversation about the health and well-being of employee caregivers throughout Central New York, and the entire health and hospital sector.”



About Oswego Health: The mission of Oswego Health is to provide accessible, quality care and improve the health of residents throughout Oswego County. As a nonprofit healthcare system established in 1881, Oswego Health is proud to continue to be one of Oswego County’s largest employers. More than 1,200 employees spread throughout its 17 locations, work for the Oswego Health system, which includes the 132-bed community Oswego Hospital, a 32-bed psychiatric acute-care facility with multiple outpatient behavioral health service locations, The Manor at Seneca Hill, a 120-bed skilled nursing facility, and Springside at Seneca Hill, an independent retirement community. The health system also operates Oswego Health Home Care, the only hospital-based certified home healthcare agency in the County as well as two outpatient centers, including the Fulton Medical Center, offering urgent care, lab, medical imaging, physical therapy, and occupational health services, and the Central Square Medical Center, offering urgent care, lab, medical imaging, and physical therapy services. In addition, Oswego Health includes the Oswego Health captive professional corporation, Physician Care P.C., providing physician services in orthopedics, cardiology, ENT, gastroenterology, breast care, audiology, general surgery, bariatrics, urology, and primary care. For more information about Oswego Health visit www.oswegohealth.org.



About Wellthy: Wellthy is a work-life company revolutionizing the way families access and afford care for themselves and their loved ones. Wellthy is the leading platform helping families balance work and care responsibilities through a combination of human expertise and precision technology. Wellthy makes it easier for our members to take care of their own health, reduce stress, save money, and stay engaged in their work and their lives while taking care of their loved ones. Millions of people have direct access to Wellthy’s care concierge through some of the largest and best-known health plans, employers, and hospitals across the country, including Best Buy, Cisco, ChristianaCare, and Hilton. Follow Wellthy on LinkedIn here.





For more information contact: Jamie Leszczynski, Senior Vice President of Communications and Chief Brand Officer, Oswego Health jleszczynski@oswegohealth.org Mike Jones, Vice President of Communications, Wellthy mike.jones@wellthy.com