Toll Brothers at Willow Community Now Open in Punta Gorda, Florida

PUNTA GORDA, Fla., June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the opening of its Toll Brothers at Willow community in Punta Gorda, Florida. Homes are priced from the mid-$400,000s, including quick move-in homes available for delivery as early as summer 2024. The Sales Center is located at 11526 Willowleaf Boulevard in Punta Gorda.







The new Azalea and Pine Collections at Toll Brothers at Willow offer one and two-story home designs ranging from 1,917 to 3,516+ square feet with 3 to 5 bedrooms and 2- to 3-car garages. The new Toll Brothers homes feature well-designed kitchens, spacious living areas, flex spaces, covered lanais, and more, for a modern lifestyle.

Home buyers can choose from quick move-in homes with Designer Appointed Features or experience designing their dream home at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to personalize their home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

“We are excited to provide home buyers with the luxury of choice in this beautiful master-planned community, with move-in dates to meet every timeline, including some homes available this summer,” said Tom Murray, Regional President of Toll Brothers in Florida. “In addition to our elegant home designs, Toll Brothers at Willow offers an exceptional lifestyle with resort-style amenities, including a state-of-the-art fitness center, pool, tennis and pickleball courts, and a fishing pier.”

Located in Punta Gorda, Toll Brothers at Willow is close to beautiful southwest Florida beach access, major commuter routes, the vibrant downtown area, and various shopping and dining destinations along the Peace River.

For more information, prospective home buyers are invited to call (844) 551-2787 or visit TollBrothers.com/FL.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 57 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World's Most Admired Companies™ list. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Director, Public Relations & Social Media | (215) 938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/91fafb2c-d072-4eeb-812c-7f58c36932dd

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)