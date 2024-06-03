HCM City announces list of businesses owing taxes

VIETNAM, June 3 - HCM CITY — The HCM City Tax Department has announced a list of 267 businesses and individuals owing over VNĐ4.6 trillion (US$187.8 million) in taxes and other revenues as of April this year.

These are units and individuals who have not fulfilled their obligations to pay the budget in accordance to tax laws.

According to the municipal tax department, at the top of the list of businesses owing over taxes is Xuyên Việt Oil Travel and Transport Trading Company Limited, owing over VNĐ1.68 trillion.

There are five other enterprises with debts of over VNĐ100 million and ten businesses with tax debts from VNĐ100 to VNĐ50 billion.

There are nearly 250 businesses in the service and manufacturing sector who owe less than VNĐ50 billion in taxes.

In addition, there are some individuals in and outside the country who owe billions of Vietnamese đồng in taxes. — VNS