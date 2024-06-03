Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,738 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,317 in the last 365 days.

HCM City announces list of businesses owing taxes

VIETNAM, June 3 - HCM CITY — The HCM City Tax Department has announced a list of 267 businesses and individuals owing over VNĐ4.6 trillion (US$187.8 million) in taxes and other revenues as of April this year.

These are units and individuals who have not fulfilled their obligations to pay the budget in accordance to tax laws.

According to the municipal tax department, at the top of the list of businesses owing over taxes is Xuyên Việt Oil Travel and Transport Trading Company Limited, owing over VNĐ1.68 trillion.

There are five other enterprises with debts of over VNĐ100 million and ten businesses with tax debts from VNĐ100 to VNĐ50 billion.

There are nearly 250 businesses in the service and manufacturing sector who owe less than VNĐ50 billion in taxes.

In addition, there are some individuals in and outside the country who owe billions of Vietnamese đồng in taxes. — VNS

You just read:

HCM City announces list of businesses owing taxes

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more