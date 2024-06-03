The Ditch is not the Dump: Saskatchewan Kicks Off Campaign to Prevent Illegal Dumping During Canadian Environment Week

CANADA, June 3 - Released on June 3, 2024

In recognition of Canadian Environment Week (June 2-8), the Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment has launched an educational campaign to reduce the number of illegal dump sites in the province, focusing on northern areas that experience a disproportionate amount of illegal dumping.

"Illegal dumping remains a significant challenge - one that threatens public health, damages the environment and harms our communities," Environment Minister Christine Tell said. "We hope this campaign encourages communities to protect natural spaces, reduce clean-up costs and send a clear message that we value our environment."

Canadian Environment Week is a time to consider what more we can do, such as learning and sharing about different environmental issues and impacts, and participating in events and building awareness. The campaign focuses on the negative effect illegal dumping has on human and environmental health, highlighting the importance of proper waste disposal.

While old or broken appliances can leak chemicals hazardous to the environment and wildlife, even non-toxic items like bags of yard waste can become fire hazards if disposed improperly. Abandoned items like old furniture, appliances and tires also create an eyesore and reduce property values.

"We take illegal dumping very seriously," Conservation Officer Troy Hilts said. "It is important we all do our part to keep wildlife and people safe. Piling up of garbage can contaminate water, harm aquatic life and degrade habitat quality. If you can provide information on an illegal dump site that leads to a conviction, you are eligible for a reward, similar to Crime Stoppers. The more details you can include in your report, the more likely it will lead to a conviction."

In addition to the environmental and health consequences of illegal dumping, there are also hefty fines. These fines include:

Fines for littering start at $580 (individual) and $1,400 (corporation). In more severe cases, a court appearance may be necessary. The responsible parties would also be required to clean up the materials and dispose of them at a permitted waste disposal site at their cost.

Additionally, under the Municipal Refuse Management Regulations, it is unlawful to establish a waste disposal ground without a permit - resulting in a $580 fine for the responsible party.

It is also against the law to leave out attractants, like food waste, for bears, wolves, cougars and coyotes. Failure to manage attractants can result in fines under The Wildlife Regulations, 1981.

One of the Ministry of Environment's key focuses in 2024-25 is to continue with clean-up of illegal dump sites in northern Saskatchewan. The issue of illegal dumping is also addressed by the province's Solid Waste Management Strategy, which aims to reduce the amount of waste sent to landfills.

What you can do:

Dispose responsibly: Use designated waste disposal sites and recycling facilities.

Don't burn waste: Burning plastic releases chemicals into the air we all breathe - causing long-term health problems.

Spread the word: Educate others about the impact of illegal dumping on our environment.

Report: If you suspect someone is dumping or burning mixed waste unlawfully, please call the TIPP line at 1-800-667-7561.

The educational campaign includes social media, radio, print, digital and community cable television advertisements. Visit saskatchewan.ca/illegal-dumping for more information.

