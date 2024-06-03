EU releases €1.2 million in humanitarian aid to assist victims of cyclone Remal in Bangladesh and India

The EU has released €1.2 million in humanitarian aid to respond to the impact of tropical cyclone Remal in Bangladesh and India. The cyclone has particularly hit communities in Bangladesh, mainly those in the southwest of the country, as well as refugees and host communities in the Cox’s Bazar district in the southeast of the country. The cyclone has also affected communities in West Bengal, India.

The funding will help address the most pressing needs of the affected populations, including shelter, water and sanitation access and other essential items for people who lost their homes.

This new funding comes in addition to the €26.5 million already allocated in humanitarian and disaster preparedness assistance to Bangladesh earlier this year.

Ahead of the landfall, EU-funded partners had already activated preparedness and anticipatory actions in areas of southwestern Bangladesh most likely to be affected. All humanitarian funding is channelled impartially via certified partners, such as UN agencies, international NGOs and the Red Cross and Red Crescent movement.

Janez Lenarčič, Commissioner for Crisis Management, said: “EU assistance will provide much needed support to the most affected populations, in particular Bangladeshi communities in the worse hit areas. We also remain committed to helping the affected Rohingya refugees that were already living in a very vulnerable situation in Cox’s Bazar, as well as their host communities.”