Moore Law Firm Expands with New Office in Edinburg to Serve Texas Storm Damage Claims

Members of the team at our new office location

Moore Law Firm brings over 30 years of experience fighting insurance companies denying storm damage claims, now serving more Texans from Edinburg.

EDINBURG, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Moore Law Firm, renowned for its dedication to fighting insurance companies that deny or underpay homeowners' storm damage claims, proudly announces the opening of its new office in Edinburg, Texas. With over 30 years of experience, Moore Law Firm specializes in handling claims related to storm damage, wind damage, hail, and property damage.

"Homeowners deserve fair treatment and full compensation from their insurance companies, especially after the devastation caused by storms," said James Michael Moore, Founder and Attorney at Moore Law Firm. "Our new Edinburg office will allow us to assist more clients in securing the justice and compensation they rightfully deserve."

The new Edinburg office, located at 1601 W Trenton Rd Suite L133, Edinburg, TX 78539, is strategically positioned to ensure easy access for clients in the surrounding areas. This expansion aims to better serve the community by providing dedicated first-party insurance legal services, helping homeowners navigate the complex process of filing and pursuing insurance claims.

In addition to storm damage claims, Moore Law Firm offers expert legal representation for personal injury cases, including car crashes, truck wrecks, and wrongful death incidents. The firm's comprehensive legal services ensure that clients receive the attention and advocacy they need across various legal matters.

Moore Law Firm's main office is located at 4900 N 10th St #F3, McAllen, TX 78504. The firm also has a presence in Mission, Texas, at 1107 Pamela Dr Ste A, Mission, TX 78572, further extending its reach to assist clients throughout the region.

The firm's experienced attorneys are dedicated to navigating the complexities of insurance claims, ensuring that clients receive the compensation needed to repair and restore their homes. Moore Law Firm's commitment to fighting for homeowners' rights and delivering justice has earned it a reputation for excellence and trustworthiness in the legal community.

For more information or to schedule a consultation, please visit https://moore-firm.com.

About Moore Law Firm:

Moore Law Firm, based in McAllen, Texas, has been fighting for the rights of homeowners for over three decades. Specializing in storm damage claims, the firm also handles personal injury cases with a focus on delivering justice and fair compensation to its clients. The firm's mission is to ensure that every client receives personalized and effective legal representation.

