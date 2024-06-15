New Music Alert Just One Touch from American Hip-Hop RnB Artist bOydestiNy
Track Title: Just One Touch Genre: Hip-Hop / RnB Launch Date: 6th June 2024 ISRC Code: QZHNB2410921FLORIDA, USA, June 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The stunning new single Just One Touch by bOydestiNy due for release on the 6th June 2024 from the CD/album Love is Forever.
The "Just One Touch" Music Video is centered on the future of AI-Robot-Human Love Relationships. Female Robot and a Human Male who are in love and do what lovers do.
bOydestiNy, the Philadelphia based musician, singer and rapper who came to world-wide attention with the release of his "Emma Watson Song" music video on YouTube back in April 2008 has announced the release of his latest single Just One Touch.
In 2008 bOydestiNy made history by composing the first and only "RAP" tribute to the young and beautiful Harry Potter franchise starlet. ICR records which is partially based in Oxfordshire, UK released bOydestiNy ’s, latest work, “Love is Forever” on the 1st May 2024 during the spring—the season of new love.
The Emma Watson enamored songwriter and artist, has assembled a repertoire of R&B and Pop love songs dedicated to our human experience with the emotion of love; from finding love to being enraptured by love: to love lost and recovered.
This, his latest work, is a collection of 12 evocative songs all about the mysterious emotion of "Love". The musical style of the compositions range from classic pop and rhythm and blues to worldly afro-pop and latin beguines. The muses that inspired bOydestiNy to write such diverse and "bop-full" songs include his original number one creative influence the lovely Emma Watson but also includes his late mother (RIH) whose sacrificial love, according to the artists, was immensely heart-felt yet immeasurable on any scale.
The release coincides with the spring season; a time of year where "Love" is considered by many to be in the proverbial "Air". Available in digital and physical compact disc and vinyl the album can be accessed for enjoyment through the usual musical vending platforms including Amazon Music, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Pandora, TikTok Music, Spotify and through the boy-destiny.com website.
The entire love is forever album is focused on the emotion of love----even if that love is atypical----ie robots and humans.
Just One Touch Written , Performed (including singing and rapping) and Produced By Michael Anthony Thornton (aka bOydestiNy) Video Created and edited by Michael Anthony Thornton (aka bOydestiNy)
bOydestiNy - Just One Touch - (Official Music Video)