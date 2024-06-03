Natiivo Hospitality Expands with New South Florida Projects, Hires Yoav Gery as President

Accomplished industry professional to create new opportunities and partnerships for innovative hospitality brand





Miami, FL, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natiivo Hospitality, the brand that is redefining what it means to own and use real estate, is expanding its project portfolio, and recently hired a distinguished hospitality professional to lead its ongoing growth plans. Yoav Gery, the President of Natiivo Hospitality, is poised to leverage his vast industry experience and knowledge to build out the Natiivo platform and generate new expansion opportunities.

Natiivo Hospitality, inspired by the concept of owning and traveling like a native, debuted with successful projects in Miami and Austin. These developments were some of the first projects in the U.S. intentionally designed, built and licensed for short-term rental use.

Operating two brands—signature experience brand Natiivo and luxury brand Natiivo Reserve — Natiivo Hospitality’s innovative flexible ownership model combines the most enticing aspects of real estate investments with the luxury services and amenities of a hotel.

“Our product allows our residential unit buyers maximum flexibility to both utilize and monetize their units, when and as they wish,” Gery said. “In addition, our properties provide hotel and short-term rental customers with an elevated guest experience in an activated, amenity-rich hotel offering.”

The Natiivo Hospitality brand was successfully launched in 2022, with a 246-unit project in Austin, Texas. The brand will expand this summer, with its second opening, a 448-unit property, located in downtown Miami.

On the heels of those projects, Natiivo Hospitality recently launched two new developments in South Florida. Natiivo Fort Lauderdale, a 40-story, 384-unit resort condominium planned for a prime site in downtown Fort Lauderdale will be the first of its kind in the city. In addition, the Natiivo Reserve brand will debut in Miami’s Brickell district, with a 44-story, 362-unit luxury condominium project in one of the city’s prime, riverside locations.

“Our initial Natiivo-branded developments truly resonated with buyers and hotel customers,” Natiivo Hospitality Founder Harvey Hernandez said. “That proof-of-concept inspired us to grow Natiivo Hospitality and identify the right leader for the brand. With his talent and track record, Yoav Gery is the perfect individual to execute our vision.”

Gery’s hospitality career includes C-suite roles at Highgate, WeWork, hospitality startup Selina (where he oversaw the expansion of the brand from three properties in Panama to over 85 properties across three continents), Morgans Hotel Group and Marriott International. In Gery’s 13-year tenure at Marriott, he helped structure the initial expansion of Ritz-Carlton into the branded residential segment, oversaw Marriott’s Full-Service Development Group in the U.S. and Canada and led the growth launch for the EDITION brand.

Commenting on his new role, Gery said, “I am honored to join the Natiivo team. Our brand lives at the intersection of the residential and hotel segments, and offers our development partners, unit buyers and hotel customers a unique and proven product. I’m excited to work with a visionary entrepreneur like Hernandez as we continue to push boundaries in the years ahead.”

About Natiivo Hospitality

Natiivo's unique flexible ownership model is redefining the condominium and hospitality landscape. It allows Natiivo condo owners the freedom to use their real estate as they please, while providing hotel and short-term rental guests with a superior hosting experience. Guests enjoy the consistency and services of a top-tier hotel, enhanced by proprietary technology. In addition, Natiivo's unique platform boosts returns for developers and real estate owners. For more information, visit www.natiivo.com.



