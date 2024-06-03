Statement on Claudia Sheinbaum as President-elect of Mexico

Jennifer and I congratulate Claudia Sheinbaum on her election as Mexico’s next President. This historic achievement sends a powerful and inspiring message to women and girls in Mexico and throughout the world.
Sharing already strong historical, cultural, environmental, and economic ties with Mexico, California looks forward to continuing its fruitful relationship with President-elect Sheinbaum.
Governor Gavin Newsom
