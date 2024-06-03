President Cyril Ramaphosa offers condolences on loss of life in Eastern Cape floods

President Cyril Ramaphosa offers his deep condolences to families in the Eastern Cape who have lost loved ones to floods that have affected Nelson Mandela Bay, Buffalo City, Kariega and other parts of the province.

The President’s thoughts are also with the families of residents who have been reported missing.

President Ramaphosa said: “The loss of life, destruction of public infrastructure and the loss of personal property brought about by the forces of nature saddens all of us as South Africans.

“The aftermath of these occurrences is best overcome when we work together in the way we are seeing in the Eastern Cape.”

President Ramaphosa commends the way in which authorities, communities, non-governmental organisations and individuals are dealing with rescue and recovery efforts, including the rehousing of a significant number of families who have been displaced.

Given the potential impacts of the winter season on various parts of the country, President Ramaphosa urges the public to keep safe by heeding weather alerts and exercising greater care and restraint on the roads in poor weather conditions.

The President also calls on citizens to reach out to vulnerable members of their families and communities, to make this season as comfortable and safe as possible for people who have limited resources or live on their own.

Media enquiries: Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson to the President, on media@enquiries.gov.za