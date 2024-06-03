Launch of "Metaverse's Got Talent" Finals: Unveiling the Next Metaverse Superstar!

Tokyo, Japan, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Get ready to meet the stars of tomorrow as "Metaverse's Got Talent" officially launches its voting site, inviting the community to decide the next big name in the metaverse. This highly anticipated event is co-hosted by Gemie, City Pop TOKYO, Asobisystem, and UPBOND, and promises an exciting journey filled with exclusive content and incredible prizes.







What is "Metaverse's Got Talent"?

"Metaverse's Got Talent" is a groundbreaking competition aimed at discovering the next superstar within the metaverse. The event features NFT avatars performing in the virtual world of Gemie Metaverse, with the community voting to select the ultimate winner. The winner will become a real star of the metaverse, singing a City Pop song from Asobisystem, produced in Q3 2024, set for digital distribution. This competition culminates in the production of a custom city pop song for the winning character, celebrating their rise to digital fame.

Co-Hosts

Gemie:

Gemie is an Asian-Entertainment focused Metaverse ecosystem with a mission to bridge the gap between celebrities and fans through virtual events, NFTs, and exclusive perks. Their celebrity partners include Kpop groups P1Harmony and Cherry Bullet, Japanese entertainment company Asobisystem, and legendary Hong Kong rock band BEYOND.

City Pop TOKYO:

City Pop TOKYO is an NFT project co-operated by Asobisystem Co., Ltd., a company renowned for its diverse array of artists and creators, and UPBOND Co., Ltd., a company developing blockchain-based wallets to implement Web3.0 in society. City Pop TOKYO has been nurturing NFT talents through Web3 and this voting event will select the final winner from the top 5 finalists who have excelled in their development.

Voting Details

Voting Period: May 29, 2024 - June 5, 2024

One winner will be chosen from the top 5 finalists and A City Pop song will be produced by Asobisystem to be released digitally in Q3 2024.

Voting process: Community voting will determine the winner. Details on how to vote will be announced soon.

Gifts for Voting Participants:

Participants in the voting process will automatically be entered into a gift campaign, with the following prizes up for grabs:

City Pop TOKYO NFT on Polygon × 2 winners

$10,000 CPP tokens × 5 winners

$10,000 GEM tokens × 5 winners

Eligible collections include: City Pop TOKYO Genesis, NFT on Polygon, Card, Sticker, AL Special NFTs, and Gemie VIP PASS.

Cast your vote now: https://city-pop.tokyo/voting





Media Contacts:

Contact Person: John F, Co-founder

Company Email: Info@Gemie.io

Website: https://www.gemie.io/



John F Co-Founder Gemie Info at Gemie.io