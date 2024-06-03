Infuse Summer Fun In Your Coffee With Bones Coffee Company’s New, Limited-Edition Summer Flavors

Fan-Favorite Shark Bite Flavor Is Back for Another Attack

CAPE CORAL, Fla., June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summer is around the corner, and it’s time to infuse sweet, refreshing flavors into your morning brew. Bones Coffee Company is excited to announce its new, limited-edition line-up of summer flavors , including:



Orange-Sickle: This diabolically delicious brew plunges you into a zesty experience of bold orange essence artfully colliding with smooth vanilla waves and fiendishly indulgent cream. Pair this nod to this much-loved summer treat with the new Orange-Sickle Handthrown mug.

Berry Chocolate Stardust: It’s a cosmic flavor adventure inside your coffee cup, with a tantalizing aroma of ripe, juicy berries wrapped in velvety notes of decadent white chocolate swirls.

Megalodonut: The latest in Bones’ Shark-themed brews, this coffee brings a Megalodon-sized flavor adventure – Boston Cream Donut style, with notes of luscious vanilla custard and irresistible, rich chocolate frosting.

Pina Colada: This tropical morning escape is a ticket to paradise, with delicately balanced flavors of creamy coconut and refreshing pineapple.

Take a bite out of your morning with this returning fan favorite:

Shark Bite: Back again for another attack, this delicious coffee infused with spiced, buttered rum flavor and roasted to a perfect medium, is ready for the season.





Bones Coffee’s full line of summer flavors is available in 12 oz. bags of Whole Beans or Ground Coffee ($15.99) and Bones Cups (single-serve coffee pods) ($16.99). The new Orange-Sickle Handthrown Mug is also available ($34.99).



The summer collection is now available online at bonescoffee.com and on Amazon .

All Bones Coffee products are made with freshly roasted beans and are Rainforest Alliance Certified.

About Bones Coffee Company

Bones Coffee Company has a passion for coffee and a mission to inject some flavor into an otherwise boring landscape of coffee companies. With over 30 tempting flavors all made with high-quality, freshly roasted beans – from Maple Bacon to Holy Cannoli – plus single origin offerings and blends, Bones Coffee products are keto-friendly with no sugar or artificial sweeteners. Family-owned and operated with more than 50 local employees in Florida, Bones ships to consumers worldwide and is now expanding in retail. Learn more at bonescoffee.com and follow @bonescoffeecompany on Instagram and Facebook , @bonescoffee on TikTok , and @bonescoffeeco on Twitter .

Photo available: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d851835e-12e8-45cf-95b1-4d17dbb9a899

