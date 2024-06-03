CKPT INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Announces that Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit!

NEW YORK, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized law firm, notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (“Checkpoint” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: CKPT) and certain of its officers.



Class Definition:

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Checkpoint securities between March 10, 2021 and December 15, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/CKPT.

Case Details:

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, the Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Checkpoint had overstated its oversight of, and/or its establishment of adequate manufacturing standards and controls over, its third-party contract manufacturers; (2) accordingly, there were one or more issues with the Company's third-party contract manufacturing organization ("CMO") for cosibelimab; (3) all the foregoing reduced the likelihood that the FDA would approve the cosibelimab BLA in its present form; (4) as a result, the manufacturing, regulatory, and commercial prospects of cosibelimab were overstated; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On December 18, 2023, Checkpoint issued a press release disclosing that the FDA had not approved the cosibelimab BLA as a treatment for patients with metastatic or locally advanced cSCC who are not candidates for curative surgery or radiation. In particular, the Company announced "that the [FDA] has issued a complete response letter ('CRL') for the cosibelimab [BLA] for the treatment of patients with metastatic or locally advanced [cSCC] who are not candidates for curative surgery or radiation." The Company stated that "[t]he CRL . . . cites findings that arose during a multi-sponsor inspection of Checkpoint's third-party [CMO] as approvability issues to address in a resubmission." On this news, Checkpoint's stock price fell $1.49 per share, or 44.88%, to close at $1.83 per share on December 18, 2023.

