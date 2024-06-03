Drilling Starts on Globex’s Fiedmont Royalty Claims

ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX – Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN – Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exchanges and GLBXF – OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to inform shareholders that Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. (TSXV: CLM | OTCQB: JORFF | FRA: Z36), formerly Jourdan Resources Inc., have announced the start of a drill program on their East Vallée Lithium Project located approximately 30 km northwest of Val-d’Or, Quebec. The East Vallée Lithium Project is located immediately east and on strike of Sayona’s North American Lithium Mine.



Consolidated Lithium’s press release dated June 3, 2024 stated that the drill program will consist of 12 drill holes of which, based upon data provided, nine will be collared on claims on which Globex currently retains a two percent (2%) Net Smelter Royalty and three which will be collared on an adjoining claim but drilled toward the lithium bearing dikes traversing Globex’s royalty claims.

Globex announced the sale of its six lithium project claims located in Fiedmont township, Quebec in a press release dated August 14, 2023 reporting receiving a cash payment of $100,000 and a 2% retained net smelter royalty.

This press release was written by Jack Stoch, P. Geo., President and CEO of Globex in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101.

