5th Annual Black Women in Comedy Laff Fest Returns to New York City
Over 30+ Funny Black Women celebrate Juneteenth, Mental Wellness, and Sisterhood for (5) hilarious days in NYC with (8j showcases at Grisly Pear Midtown et.al..NEW YORK CITY , NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Black Women in Comedy Laff Fest is thrilled to announce its 5th annual celebration, taking place from Wednesday, June 19 to Sunday, June 23, 2024, across various iconic locations in New York City. This year's festival promises to be a spectacular showcase of over 30+ #FunnyBlackWomen, featuring performances, workshops, and networking opportunities over five days during the historic Juneteenth week.
The festival will kick off with an unforgettable Opening Night at 8 pm at Len’s Place at Lincoln Center, featuring headliners Chanel Ali, Ashima Franklin, Vanessa Fraction, Kerry Coddett and Rita Brent along with 2023 Best of the Fest winner Cherryann Trinidad and an appearance by Festival founder Joanna M. Briley and hosted by Aminah Imani. These acclaimed comedians embody the vibrant diversity and comedic brilliance of Black women in the industry.
This year's festival will also feature a dedicated mental health and wellness workshop. This workshop provides a safe space for Black women to discuss their mental health needs and explore the therapeutic power of humor. Led by professional facilitators, these sessions will include mindfulness practices, relaxation techniques, and creative expression to foster healing and resilience.
We are also excited to announce Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey, the fastest-growing independent, Black/women-owned American whiskey brand in U.S. history, is sponsoring the Black Women in Comedy Laff Fest. Known for its rich commitment to black excellence, Uncle Nathan “Nearest” Green, known as the first Black Master Distiller, taught young Jack Daniel the art of Tennessee Whiskey, also aligns with the festival's mission to empower and uplift Black women in comedy.
Additionally, we are honored to have Brooklyn native and SAG Award-winning actress, comedian, and writer Mugga as our official BWIC Laff Fest Brand Ambassador. Known for her role in "Orange is the New Black,” “Manifest,” “Blue Blood” and numerous other television and film appearances, Mugga's mission is to be a positive influence on women in comedy through all aspects of the arts, particularly emphasizing the empowerment of Black women.
Don’t miss the opportunity to join us for a Juneteenth week of laughter, healing, and community-building at the 5th Annual Black Women in Comedy Laff Fest. With (8) eight shows at Grisly Pear Midtown Thursday June 20 through Sunday June 23 there will be $20 Early Bird tickets until Juneteenth which includes an open bar (1) one hour before each show to sample some of that good Tennessee whiskey Uncle Nearest style. We also teamed up with “Funny Women of a Certain Age” creator Carole Montgomery for a showcase featuring women over the age of 50. Montgomery’s show highlights older women comics and offers them a chance to be seen and heard at the Westside Comedy Club 8pm June 20. All the way from Mississippi, multi-hyphenated comedian Rita Brent, a natural jack of all trades” debuts her one-woman show “Black of All Trades” at Caveat NYC June 20 at 9:30pm. Tickets and additional information are available on our website www.bwiclafffest.com.
About Black Women in Comedy Laff Fest:
The Black Women in Comedy Laff Fest is dedicated to showcasing the best, brightest, and funniest Black women from across the diaspora. Through a variety of comedic performances, workshops, and community events, the festival aims to create opportunities for Black women to be seen, heard, and influential in changing the narrative within the comedy industry.
