American Advantage Insurance Group Named Rockford Mutual 2023 AGENCY OF THE YEAR

Rockford, Illinois, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROCKFORD, Illinois – Rockford Mutual Insurance Company (RMIC) places very high value in our independent agency force because we believe insurance is more than a policy, it’s a promise. It is with great appreciation that Rockford Mutual announces American Advantage Insurance Group as Agency of the Year for 2023!

American Advantage Insurance Group is made up of 35 locations across the Midwest. The main location, Lindow Insurance Agency, is in Pewaukee, Wisconsin. Lindow Insurance Agency was founded by Mark Lindow and has been serving Wisconsin communities since 1993. The agency offers best in class service and insurance products, which allows their customers to get the best value.

Rockford Mutual and American Advantage partnered in 2017. Over the years, the agency has had steady, profitable growth. In 2017 The Lindow Agency was perpetuated to Jonathan Oaks, and Mike Sabourin was hired to help grow the satellite agencies. They have had success with Rockford Mutual in all lines of business, which has helped to diversify their book of business.

“We enjoy working with RMIC because they are open to us talking with an underwriter to discuss a risk” said Mike Sabourin, Marketing Manager/Partner of American Advantage - Lindow Insurance, “RMIC treats their agent with respect, and they try to find a way to write new business. In this hard market, it is great to have a carrier like RMIC on your side.”

Vice President of Marketing/Sales, Shane Heeren, adds “At RMIC, we are proud of the relationship with American Advantage and the partnerships throughout the group with the diverse group of agents that are within the group. The members of the group represent the states of Wisconsin and Illinois.”

About Rockford Mutual Insurance Company:

Rockford Mutual Insurance Company was founded in 1896. Rockford Mutual Insurance Company primarily writes automobile, homeowners, farmowners, and commercial multi-peril in Illinois, Wisconsin, and Indiana. Policies are written through independent agents appointed within various areas of operation.

