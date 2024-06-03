Alda Mizaku named chief data and artificial intelligence officer at Children’s National Hospital

Washington, D.C., June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Children’s National Hospital is pleased to welcome Alda Mizaku in a newly established role of vice president and chief data and artificial intelligence officer (CDAIO). In this role, Mizaku will lead the execution of enterprise data, analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) strategy at Children’s National.

Mizaku has a track record of leading initiatives with measurable organizational value, from reducing unnecessary length of stay to enhancing operational efficiency and patient outcomes. Prior to joining Children’s National, Mizaku spent 11 years working for Mercy Health System in St. Louis, where she served in various roles, including executive director of Data Engineering and Analytics, and vice president of Analytics Product Management.

“It’s an honor to join the team at Children’s National,” said Mizaku. “I look forward to collaborating with leaders across the organization to enable data and AI-driven solutions.”

Mizaku will oversee a center of excellence focused on enterprise data management and governance, promoting data-driven decision-making and maximizing investment in modern data and AI technology.

“AI has the power to improve pediatric disease detection and diagnosis, accelerate research breakthroughs and advance health equity,” said Matt MacVey, executive vice president and chief information officer at Children’s National. “Our investment in a chief data and AI role will accelerate this important transformation.”

Having built her career at the intersections of technology, healthcare and life sciences, Mizaku is passionate about instilling curiosity in the next generation. She is a lead mentor of For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology (FIRST), a robotics community that inspires young people to pursue careers in STEM and teaches the technical skills they need to thrive.

Media contact: Shannon Cross | Media@childrensnational.org | 202-476-4500





###

About Children’s National Hospital



Children’s National Hospital, based in Washington, D.C., was established in 1870 to help every child grow up stronger. Today, it is the No. 5 children’s hospital in the nation and ranked in all specialties evaluated by U.S. News & World Report. Children’s National is transforming pediatric medicine for all children. The Children’s National Research & Innovation Campus opened in 2021, a first-of-its-kind pediatric hub dedicated to developing new and better ways to care for kids. Children’s National has been designated three times in a row as a Magnet® hospital, demonstrating the highest standards of nursing and patient care delivery. This pediatric academic health system offers expert care through a convenient, community-based primary care network and specialty care locations in the D.C. metropolitan area, including Maryland and Virginia. Children’s National is home to the Children’s National Research Institute and Sheikh Zayed Institute for Pediatric Surgical Innovation . It is recognized for its expertise and innovation in pediatric care and as a strong voice for children through advocacy at the local, regional and national levels. As a non-profit, Children's National relies on generous donors to help ensure that every child receives the care they need.

