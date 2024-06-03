Florida’s Historic Coast™ Captures Sounds of Florida with New Radio Experience
The St. Augustine Amphitheatre is the area's largest music venue providing a stage for local and nationally known performers.
The Colonial Oak Music Park features local musical performances during The Sing Out Loud Festival and throughout the year.
Spotify playlists highlight musical artists performing in St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra and the BeachesST. AUGUSTINE, FLORIDA, US, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra and the Beaches offers many ways to experience live music, from free shows at small venues to ticketed performances on internationally renowned stages. Florida’s Historic Coast has captured the sounds of the region with new curated Spotify radio stations that highlight local and visiting musical acts.
“Tourism on Florida’s Historic Coast provides over 33,000 local jobs, and we are always looking for unique ways to support our thriving community of tourism and hospitality professionals,” says Susan Phillips, President and Chief Executive Officer at the St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra and the Beaches Visitors and Convention Bureau. “Many of those workers are tied to the local music scene. Our nightly live music, exciting music festivals, and larger name shows attract hundreds of thousands of guests annually. With these new radio stations, visitors can experience the music, inspiring them for their next visit or evoking memories of a past one.”
The radio stations reflect various musical experiences in St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra and the Beaches. The Sounds of the Historic Coast station features some of the region’s favorite local musicians. Location-specific stations feature local performers who regularly play at restaurants and venues, including The Original Café Eleven and Colonial Oak Music Park. Larger venues like the St. Augustine Amphitheatre and the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall, which is currently renovating to expand its audience capacity, can showcase upcoming shows with curated lists on Florida’s Historic Coast Radio.
Special playlists will preview upcoming music festivals and high-profile events, including the Fort Mose Jazz & Blues Festival and the 2024 Sing Out Loud Festival. Sing Out Loud is a music festival created to promote the musical talent that lives, works, and plays on Florida’s Historic Coast. It has grown into St. Augustine’s Official Month of Music, featuring over 100 national, regional, and local artists playing a mix of free and ticketed shows at a dozen venues throughout the area during September. This year’s major headliners for Sing Out Loud include performances by Ryan Bingham & Golden Highway and Norah Jones. Other stations like the one for the Gamble Rogers Folk Festival will be retrospective, including performers from the past and present.
Florida’s Historic Coast has the beat. Guests can explore a diverse range of artists, genres and venues by listening to the stations here. Use the trip planner to create the ultimate musical getaway and explore current lodging deals.
Located midway between Daytona Beach and Jacksonville, Florida's Historic Coast includes historic St. Augustine, the outstanding golf and seaside elegance of Ponte Vedra, the rural beauty of Hastings, Elkton, St. Johns, and 42 miles of pristine Atlantic beaches. Visitor Information Centers are located at 10 Castillo Drive, St. Augustine; 200 Solana Rd. Suite B, Ponte Vedra Beach: and at the St. Johns County Beach Pier Park, 350 A1A Beach Blvd., St. Augustine Beach. For advance travel information, call 1.800.653.2489 or go to the Visitors and Convention Bureau website at www.FloridasHistoricCoast.com.
