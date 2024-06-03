OpenPlay Teams with Too Lost to Offer Free Distribution to 400+ DSPs
This is a major step forward in our mission to help independent labels and artists get organized, get their music to fans, get heard, and keep more.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OpenPlay Inc., provider of the music industry’s leading platform for asset and catalog management, is expanding its Direct Delivery offering via a deal with music distributor Too Lost. Now, music companies with an OpenPlay subscription will be able to seamlessly send music and video releases directly to DSPs, at no cost, with no distribution fee.
— Edward Ginis, Co-Founder and Chief Client Officer, OpenPlay
OpenPlay has added new pricing tiers to enable any small label to take advantage of OpenPlay with free Direct Delivery. Independent labels can now have the full catalog management experience that major labels enjoy, at an affordable price point that includes no-cost delivery of their releases to global DSPs.
“This is a major step forward in our mission to help independent labels and artists get organized, get their music to fans, get heard, and keep more,” said Edward Ginis, Co-Founder and Chief Client Officer of OpenPlay. “It’s our belief that just delivering new releases to the market is a commodity that should not break the bank for any label or artist, allowing them to focus their budget on marketing and promoting their artists and releases, which they know better than any distributor. Thanks to this deal with Too Lost, OpenPlay is providing best-in-class delivery and payments at no extra charge, all while keeping their assets and metadata organized and ready for any campaign.”
“We love what OpenPlay is doing for their subscribers with Direct Delivery and are happy to power music delivery for them,” said Gregory Hirschhorn, CEO of Too Lost. “There is so much more than just delivery that goes into music distribution, and we are looking forward to helping OpenPlay’s clients get the most from their catalogs.”
OpenPlay launched Direct Delivery in 2023 to help independent labels deliver music to DSPs with as few proprietary data barriers as possible. However, those labels needed to have their own licenses in place either with the DSPs directly or via Merlin. In May 2024, OpenPlay added Stem as their first Direct Delivery provider, allowing labels to use the distributor’s existing licenses with DSPs rather than negotiating their own. Stem also manages statements and payments for select OpenPlay Direct Delivery customers, all for a competitive single-digit rate of net royalties.
Now, under the new deal with Too Lost, OpenPlay users can choose their Direct Delivery provider, with those who select Too Lost receiving free delivery to DSPs, as well as statement and payment management, with their subscription. This is made possible by OpenPlay’s ability to deliver complete, fully validated, market-ready DDEX files that conform to every DSP’s unique style guide, allowing Too Lost to simply pass them to DSPs, hands-free, with no intervention required.
Direct Delivery is available to all OpenPlay users with their subscription. In addition to OpenPlay’s rights and release management platform for distributors and major label groups, other recently released tools include artist tour date visibility, EPKs and playlisting, bulk editing, a full-featured API, and more. To learn more about OpenPlay Direct Delivery and the company’s suite of music industry solutions, visit http://openplay.co.
About OpenPlay
OpenPlay is the music industry’s leading asset management platform, trusted by major labels and independents alike to manage their catalogs — it bridges the gap between content creation, metadata management, assets, and delivery. Designed and built from the ground up by music industry experts, OpenPlay services customers that manage the largest libraries of valuable media assets in the world. OpenPlay’s coupling of an intuitive interface with an extremely powerful enterprise toolset places it in a class above its competitors. With offerings for multiple different industry verticals, their entire suite of applications has solutions for every company no matter their size. Learn more about OpenPlay at http://openplay.co.
OpenPlay Press Contacts:
Laurie Jakobsen, Jaybird Communications, 646-484-6764, laurie@jaybirdcom.com
Bill Greenwood, Jaybird Communications, 609-221-2374, bill@jaybirdcom.com
Laurie Jakobsen
Jaybird Communications
+1 917-697-2274
email us here